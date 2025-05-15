Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
Gujarat Titans Announce Kusal Mendis As Jos Buttler’s Replacement For IPL 2025

The development forces IPL franchises to reconsider team combinations just as the tournament heads into its most crucial phase.

Gujarat Titans Announce Kusal Mendis as Jos Buttler's Replacement for IPL 2025


The Gujarat Titans have roped in Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis to replace England’s Jos Buttler, who will depart for national duty after the team’s final league-stage clash against Chennai Super Kings on May 25, 2025.

Mendis will officially join the Titans squad from May 26, for a fee of INR 75 lakh.

England and South Africa Departures Shake Up IPL 2025

Buttler isn’t the only major exit that could impact the Titans. The BCCI has confirmed that all eight South African players involved in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final must return home by May 26.

This effectively rules them out of the IPL play-offs, which are set to follow the league phase.

For the Titans, this means saying goodbye to not only Buttler but also Kagiso Rabada, a vital cog in their pace attack.

Ripple Effect Across Franchises

Gujarat aren’t alone in feeling the pressure.

Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bangalore), and Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) are all slated to depart due to the WTC commitment.

With Sunrisers already out of contention, they’ve opted to release Mulder early. Markram could be the next to go, as Lucknow’s playoff chances appear increasingly unlikely.

Key Contributors Missing at the Business End

Several teams will miss top performers at a critical time.

Jansen has been a match-winner for Punjab with both bat and ball. Rickelton has provided solid starts for Mumbai at the top.

Stubbs has turned into a mainstay in Delhi’s middle order. Rabada, known for his consistency and pace, continues to be a key figure for the Titans.

Franchises now face the difficult task of adjusting to these high-profile departures as the race to the IPL 2025 title intensifies.

ALSO READ: BCCI's Overseas Player Instructions Affects 7 IPL Teams: What You Need To Know

 

