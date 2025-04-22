Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane stood tall with a fighting half-century, scoring 50, but lacked support from the other end.

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’

"Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, 'We Don't Doubt His Abilities'


As the Indian Premier League heads into its critical phase, Gujarat Titans’ R Sai Kishore has stepped up in support of teammate Rashid Khan, who has been under fire for a subdued performance this season.

Despite having only six wickets from eight games — his lowest tally at this stage of any IPL season — Rashid reminded fans of his quality with a strong outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. His spell of 2/25 helped GT seal a convincing 39-run win at Eden Gardens.

‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’: Sai Kishore Defends Rashid

During the post-match presentation, former England batter and commentator Nick Knight asked Kishore about Rashid’s inconsistent season.

“What about Rashid Khan? Your spin twin. It hasn’t been the ideal tournament for him. But a couple of wickets (today) in crucial time, how’s it going for him?” Knight questioned.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kishore had no hesitation in standing by his teammate, calling Rashid the finest in the game.

“He’s one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He’s getting his wicket-taking knack back. As a team, we don’t doubt his abilities, I don’t know what it’s like in the commentary box. We all believe in him and I still believe he’s the best T20 bowler in the world,” Kishore responded.

Knight quickly clarified that his intent was not to criticize, saying, “We never doubt him. That’s why we want him to do well.”

GT Batting Shines, Bowlers Seal the Deal

While Rashid’s return to form was a highlight, it was Gujarat’s batting that laid the foundation for victory.

Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, smashing 90 runs off 55 balls. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who made 52, added 114 runs for the opening wicket and powered GT to a commanding total of 198/3.

England’s Jos Buttler chipped in with a quickfire 41* from 23 deliveries, adding the finishing touches to a solid innings.

KKR Falter Despite Rahane’s Fifty

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane stood tall with a fighting half-century, scoring 50, but lacked support from the other end.

GT’s bowlers tightened the screws effectively, limiting KKR to 159/8. With this win, Gujarat registered their sixth victory in eight matches, while defending champions KKR slipped to their fifth loss of the season.

ALSO READ: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Blames Batters For Defeat Against GT, Warns ‘If You Think About Getting Out…’

 

Filed under

Gujarat Titans ipl Rashid Khan Sai Kishore

newsx

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, ‘We Don’t Doubt...
PM Modi is set for a quic

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...
newsx

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...
The Supreme Court is set

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal
newsx

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise
Stock Market Today: Flat

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than Ever

PM Modi Heads to Saudi Arabia; Says Ties with “Brother” Crown Prince Are Stronger Than...

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC List

Indefinite Sitting Protest Begins In West Bengal By The Teachers, Demands To Release 2016 SSC...

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Supreme Court To Hear New Plea For President’s Rule In West Bengal

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Stock Market Today: Flat Opening, Big Quarterly Earnings Ahead—Top Stocks to Watch Now!

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave