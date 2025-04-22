"Gujarat Titans Star Sai Kishore Defends Rashid Khan, Takes Jib At Commentators, 'We Don't Doubt His Abilities'

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane stood tall with a fighting half-century, scoring 50, but lacked support from the other end.

As the Indian Premier League heads into its critical phase, Gujarat Titans’ R Sai Kishore has stepped up in support of teammate Rashid Khan, who has been under fire for a subdued performance this season.

Despite having only six wickets from eight games — his lowest tally at this stage of any IPL season — Rashid reminded fans of his quality with a strong outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. His spell of 2/25 helped GT seal a convincing 39-run win at Eden Gardens.

‘We Don’t Doubt His Abilities’: Sai Kishore Defends Rashid

During the post-match presentation, former England batter and commentator Nick Knight asked Kishore about Rashid’s inconsistent season.

“What about Rashid Khan? Your spin twin. It hasn’t been the ideal tournament for him. But a couple of wickets (today) in crucial time, how’s it going for him?” Knight questioned.

Kishore had no hesitation in standing by his teammate, calling Rashid the finest in the game.

“He’s one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He’s getting his wicket-taking knack back. As a team, we don’t doubt his abilities, I don’t know what it’s like in the commentary box. We all believe in him and I still believe he’s the best T20 bowler in the world,” Kishore responded.

Knight quickly clarified that his intent was not to criticize, saying, “We never doubt him. That’s why we want him to do well.”

GT Batting Shines, Bowlers Seal the Deal

While Rashid’s return to form was a highlight, it was Gujarat’s batting that laid the foundation for victory.

Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, smashing 90 runs off 55 balls. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who made 52, added 114 runs for the opening wicket and powered GT to a commanding total of 198/3.

England’s Jos Buttler chipped in with a quickfire 41* from 23 deliveries, adding the finishing touches to a solid innings.

KKR Falter Despite Rahane’s Fifty

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane stood tall with a fighting half-century, scoring 50, but lacked support from the other end.

GT’s bowlers tightened the screws effectively, limiting KKR to 159/8. With this win, Gujarat registered their sixth victory in eight matches, while defending champions KKR slipped to their fifth loss of the season.

