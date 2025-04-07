Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Gujarat Titans Troll Sundar Pichai With Funny Reply After Washington Sundar’s Match-Winning Heroics

Washington Sundar made a strong impact with the bat as Gujarat Titans (GT) cruised to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Coming in at No. 4, Sundar smashed 49 off 29 balls, giving GT the perfect momentum during their chase of 153.

Washington Sundar made a strong impact with the bat as Gujarat Titans (GT) cruised to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Coming in at No. 4, Sundar smashed 49 off 29 balls, giving GT the perfect momentum during their chase of 153.

The Titans completed the chase with 20 balls to spare, and their social media team didn’t miss the chance to have some fun online. They cleverly brought back an old tweet from Google CEO Sundar Pichai and responded in style, taking the internet by surprise.

Sundar’s Knock Sparks a Throwback to Sundar Pichai’s Tweet

On March 25, a user on X had questioned why Washington Sundar doesn’t get a spot in any IPL XI despite being in India’s top 15. The post read, “How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn’t get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery.”

Sundar Pichai responded to the tweet with a bit of humor, saying, “I have been wondering this too.” While it was never confirmed whether Pichai meant the cricketer or was just playing on the shared name, Gujarat Titans took the perfect opportunity to reply after Washington’s latest performance. They wrote, “Sundar came. Sundar conquered.”

A Long-Standing Mystery Around Sundar’s IPL Journey

Washington Sundar’s powerful innings once again raised eyebrows about why he hasn’t become a regular starter in the IPL. Since Gautam Gambhir’s involvement with the Indian team setup, Sundar has featured consistently across all formats for the national side.

Yet, his IPL journey tells a different story. Over eight seasons and four franchises—Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and now Gujarat Titans—he has played more than 10 games in only two seasons.

Even in IPL 2025, he didn’t start in the playing XI. But with performances like this, it’s getting harder for team management to keep him on the sidelines.

SRH’s Downward Spiral Continues

Sunday’s defeat was SRH’s fourth in a row this season, marking a sharp contrast to their runners-up finish in IPL 2024. Known for introducing a bold new T20 style last year, the team has struggled to replicate that form.

Batting first, SRH could only manage 152 on the board. Gujarat Titans chased it down effortlessly. Captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with an unbeaten 61, while Sherfane Rutherford added a quick 35 not out from 16 deliveries.

With their current form, SRH will need to make some serious adjustments if they hope to revive their 2025 campaign.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's T20 Masterclass: Becomes First Indian Batsman To Conquer This Unprecedented Record

 

