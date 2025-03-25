Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Today: Teams Set For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Clash

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Match Today: Teams Set For High-Stakes IPL 2025 Clash

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to bring cricket fans an exciting showdown as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans: Aiming for a Strong Start

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans have retained key players like Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, and Sai Sudharsan from the previous season. They have also strengthened their squad with fresh signings, including Glenn Phillips, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford. Additionally, the franchise secured top bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, and Washington Sundar during the auction, adding depth to their attack. With a balanced squad, GT will be eager to kick off their campaign with a commanding performance.

Punjab Kings: A New Beginning

Punjab Kings have opted for a bold strategy by making wholesale changes to their squad, retaining only two players from last season. With Shreyas Iyer appointed as the new captain, the team features a strong overseas contingent, including five Australian players. The revamped squad aims to make an immediate impact and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Match Details

  • Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
  • Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Broadcast and Live Streaming

  • TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar app/website

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for being batting-friendly, offering good bounce and a fast outfield. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it ideal for stroke play. With minimal grass on the surface, pacers might not get much assistance, and the presence of dew in the second innings could favor teams batting second.

Both teams will be looking to gain early momentum in the tournament, making this contest a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans.

