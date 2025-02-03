Gukesh To Face Magnus Carlsen In Norway Chess 2025: A Classical Clash

World Chess Champion D Gukesh is set for a rare classical-format encounter with five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025. The prestigious tournament, which begins on May 26, will witness an exciting face-off between the reigning champion and one of the greatest chess players of all time.

A Rivalry Renewed

This marks the first time Gukesh and Carlsen will compete against each other since the FIDE World Cup 2023, where Carlsen defeated Gukesh in the quarterfinals. However, much has changed since then. Gukesh made history in 2024 by defeating Ding Liren to claim the World Chess Championship title, making him the youngest undisputed world champion in modern history. Carlsen, despite opting out of defending his world title, remains the top-rated player in the FIDE rankings with 2833 points.

Star-Studded Lineup Announced

Norway Chess has officially announced six players in the men’s competition, including Gukesh, Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Arjun Erigaisi, and Wei Yi. CEO of Norway Chess Kjell Madland expressed his satisfaction with the tournament lineup, emphasizing the diversity and strength of the field.

“We are extremely satisfied with the field we have this year. It’s a mix of young and strong players and some more established ones. It was important for us that we also had a variety of nations, such as China, India, and the USA. It’s going to be very exciting,” Madland told Chess.com.

While Carlsen remains a formidable force in the chess world, his relationship with classical chess has been a topic of debate. The Norwegian legend opted out of the 2023-24 Candidates Tournament and chose not to defend his world title, citing dissatisfaction with the classical format. More recently, he made headlines during the World Rapid and Blitz Championship, where he was disqualified from Round 9 of the Rapid section for violating FIDE’s dress code by wearing jeans. Carlsen, who was fined $200 for the infraction, left the tournament in protest.

As Norway Chess 2025 approaches, the clash between Gukesh and Carlsen promises to be one of the most thrilling matchups of the year. With Gukesh looking to prove his mettle against the Norwegian maestro and Carlsen eager to reinforce his dominance, the chess world eagerly awaits an electrifying battle on the board.

