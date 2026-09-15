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Home > Sports News > Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Defending champion D Gukesh will face challenger Javokhir Sindarov in a highly anticipated World Championship showdown. Both players will be 20 years old when they sit across the board, making it the youngest World Championship match ever staged. Here are all the details, including dates, venue, full schedule, prize money, format and time controls.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 14:04 IST

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Defending champion D Gukesh will face challenger Javokhir Sindarov in a highly anticipated World Championship showdown. Both players will be 20 years old when they sit across the board, making it the youngest World Championship match ever staged. Here are all the details, including dates, venue, full schedule, prize money, format and time controls.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 Match Details

  • Match: D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov, World Chess Championship 2026
  • Opening Ceremony: Sunday, November 22, 2026
  • First Classical Game: Tuesday, November 24, 2026
  • Venue: Fondation Martin Bodmer, Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland

What Is The Venue For Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship?

The World Championship clash will be held at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland. The Fondation Martin Bodmer is both a museum and a heritage library, housing an extensive collection of historical documents. Its collection features approximately 150,000 documents written in around 120 languages.

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When Does Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Begin?

The opening ceremony is scheduled for November 22, with the first classical game set to be played on November 24. The final classical game is scheduled for December 11. Should the match remain undecided after the classical games, a tiebreak will take place on December 12.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Format

The title clash can feature up to 14 classical games. A victory is worth one point, while both players receive half a point in the event of a draw. The first player to accumulate 7.5 points will be crowned world champion.

If the players are level at 7-7 after all 14 classical games, the championship will be decided by tiebreaks.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Time Controls

Both players will receive two hours for their first 40 moves. They will then get an additional 30 minutes for the remainder of the game. A 30-second increment will be added after every move from move 41 onwards.

Players will also face restrictions on offering a draw. A draw cannot be offered before Black completes the 40th move. Before that stage, a draw can only be claimed through the Chief Arbiter or Deputy Chief Arbiter in specific situations, including threefold repetition or stalemate.

Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Full Schedule

  • November 22: Media Day; Opening Ceremony
  • November 23: Media Day; Technical Meeting
  • November 24: Round 1
  • November 25: Round 2
  • November 26: Round 3
  • November 27: Free Day
  • November 28: Round 4
  • November 29: Round 5
  • November 30: Round 6
  • December 1: Free Day
  • December 2: Round 7
  • December 3: Round 8
  • December 4: Round 9
  • December 5: Free Day
  • December 6: Round 10
  • December 7: Round 11
  • December 8: Round 12
  • December 9: Free Day
  • December 10: Round 13
  • December 11: Round 14
  • December 12: Tie-break, if needed; Closing Ceremony

How Much Is The Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Prize Money?

The World Championship match carries a total prize fund of USD 2.5 million. For every game they win, a player will earn USD 200,000. After the match concludes, the remaining prize money will be split equally between Gukesh and Sindarov.

Why Is Gukesh vs Sindarov World Championship Historic?

Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion in 2024 when he defeated China’s Ding Liren to claim the crown. Sindarov, meanwhile, booked his place in the title match by winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. With both Gukesh and Sindarov set to be 20 years old when they face each other, the match will be the youngest World Championship showdown ever staged.

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Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Tags: World Chess Championship 2026

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Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

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Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026: Dates, Venue, Full Schedule, Prize Money, Format And Time Controls

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