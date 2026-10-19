Gulbadin Naib to Lead Afghanistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026; Check Full Squad, Schedule and Group D Opponents

Asian Para Games 2026: Afghanistan have announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib named captain as the team prepares to compete in the fast-paced six-a-side tournament.

The Hong Kong Sixes will run from 30 October to 1 November 2026, with the tournament taking place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

With six players on the field and six overs per innings, the Hong Kong Sixes is built around attacking cricket, quick scoring and players contributing across disciplines.

Gulbadin Naib Named Afghanistan’s Captain For Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Naib will lead a seven-member squad featuring Farmanullah Safi, Imran Mir, Abdul Rahman, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote and Sediqullah Pacha. The squad combines international experience with the attacking intent required to thrive in the high-scoring, action-packed format of the Hong Kong Sixes. Afghanistan will compete in Group D alongside the Proteas and Oman.

Known for their aggressive approach and flair with the bat, Afghanistan will look to make an impact in the competition, where quick scoring, strategic bowling and sharp fielding are crucial to success. With Naib at the helm, the side will aim to deliver an exciting brand of cricket and entertain fans throughout the tournament.

Afghanistan will now look forward to making their mark at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as they prepare to take on the competition and entertain cricket fans with their dynamic style of play.

Afghanistan Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Gulbadin Naib (Captain)

Farmanullah Safi

Imran Mir

Abdul Rahman

Karim Janat

Nangeyalia Kharote

Sediqullah Pacha

Commenting on Afghanistan’s squad announcement, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial and Marketing, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, “Afghanistan have consistently brought tremendous energy and competitive spirit to the game, and we are delighted to welcome their squad to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. The tournament celebrates the excitement, entertainment and fast-paced nature of cricket, and Afghanistan’s attacking style promises to add to the spectacle. We look forward to welcoming the team and giving fans an unforgettable cricketing experience.”

Hong Kong Sixes 2026

The Hong Kong Sixes is renowned for its unique format, where teams compete in a high-intensity six-a-side contest that combines big hitting, innovative bowling and non-stop action. The 2026 edition will bring together teams from across the world, offering fans an exciting celebration of the sport.