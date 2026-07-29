Gulveer Singh Scripts History At Commonwealth Games 2026 With India’s First-Ever CWG 10,000m Medal

Indian athletics created another memorable chapter at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as Gulveer Singh etched his name into history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men’s 10,000m event on July 28. Battling heavy rain and slippery conditions on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh runner produced a sensational late surge to claim the silver medal with a timing of 27:49.78.

Australia’s Ky Robinson secured gold after crossing the line just 0.85 seconds ahead of Gulveer, while England’s David Mullarkey settled for bronze. The Indian’s performance stood out even more because he finished ahead of all three Kenyan runners, producing a rare Commonwealth Games podium without an athlete from Kenya.

For Gulveer, however, this success is merely the latest milestone in an extraordinary journey that began with a completely different dream.

Born on June 1, 1998, in Sirsa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, Gulveer grew up in a farming family where joining the Indian Army was considered a matter of pride. Athletics was never part of his long-term ambitions.

“I did not know much about the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games. In my village, very few people knew about these competitions,” Gulveer recalled in an interview with the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Running initially served only one purpose—to secure a place in the Army through the sports quota. That dream became reality in 2018, when he joined the Grenadiers Regiment of the Indian Army and eventually rose to the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

“I truly learned about competitive running only after joining the army. I was inducted into the Army Sports Institute and later joined the Sports Authority of India national camp. Gradually, I learned more about the sport and the people involved,” he said.

Military service brought its own challenges. Alongside training, Gulveer carried out operational duties, including postings in Arunachal Pradesh, where the demanding terrain helped build the endurance that would later define his running career.

His breakthrough finally arrived in 2022, when he claimed bronze in the men’s 10,000m at the Federation Cup. That performance opened the door to international success.

Over the next few years, Gulveer rapidly established himself as India’s leading distance runner. Bronze medals at the 2023 Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships were followed by a move to Colorado Springs in the United States under renowned coach Scott Simmons.

The decision transformed his career.

He repeatedly shattered Indian records in the 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m, becoming the first Indian to run a sub-60-minute half-marathon after clocking 59:42 at the 2026 New York City Half Marathon.

His dominance continued with a memorable distance double at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, where he won gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, while his performances elevated him into the world’s top ten rankings over 10,000m.

Now, with a historic Commonwealth Games silver medal around his neck, Gulveer Singh has firmly established himself as one of India’s greatest-ever distance runners. From chasing an Army career to becoming a trailblazer on the global stage, his remarkable rise continues to inspire a new generation of Indian athletes.