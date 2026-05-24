Gurindervir Singh Scripts History, Becomes Fastest Indian Man Alive To Break National Record

Gurindervir Singh broke the sub-10.10 barrier to become the fastest Indian man alive at the Federation Cup Athletics meet, marking a historic paradigm shift in Indian sprinting on Saturday, 23 May. Gurindervir smashed the national record and comfortably booked his tickets to both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games with an incredible 10.09 seconds in a stunning 100m final that will be remembered for generations to come.

The blockbuster final in Ranchi was the climax of a growing rivalry that had boiled over just 24 hours ago. Gurindervir had already made an early statement during the semifinal heats on Friday, dashing to a time of 10.17 seconds to smash the previous national record held by Animesh Kujur. However, the celebration was short-lived as Kujur was quick to reclaim the crown by clocking a blistering personal best of 10.15 seconds in the very next heat.

There was a cruel twist to the same semifinal round when Kujur crossed the automatic Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 10.16 seconds but Gurindervir was just 0.01 seconds short.

The ultimate stage for redemption came on Saturday with the final and Gurindervir grabbed it with absolute authority. Exploding out of the blocks the young sprinter executed a perfect transition phase and achieved an unparalleled top-end velocity to leave the field in his wake. His historic 10.09 seconds timing was the first time an Indian athlete has broken the 10.10 seconds barrier, a monumental milestone for the nation’s athletics discipline.

Kujur clocked a highly competitive 10.20 seconds to finish second while Pranav Promod completed a star-studded podium, bagging the bronze medal with a strong 10.29 second sprint. Both Gurindervir and Kujur are trained under the elite guidance of coach James Hillier and the duo, who also fiercely compete against each other in the 200m, are rapidly turning India into a sprinting powerhouse on the continental stage.

The electric feeling in the stadium just got bigger and bigger as the action moved to the quarter-mile in the track program. Riding on the evening’s historic momentum, quarter-miler Vishal TK engineered an equally monumental blitz in the 400m. Vishal in a perfect demonstration of sustained speed and pacing, broke his own national record to finish in 44.98 seconds. With this effort, he etches his name in the record books as the first ever Indian athlete to break the elusive 45-second barrier in the 400m.

Gurindervir and Vishal’s twin national records set the tone for an Indian athletics golden era, setting a world class and definitive standard ahead of the coming international calendar.

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