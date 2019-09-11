India has made history by restricting the Qatar football team from scoring in what was expected to be a walk-over for the Arab team. The heroics of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu under the post helped India save face against the mighty opposition. The scoreline read 0-0.

Asian football champions Qatar were held by India to a 0-0 score in Doha on Tuesday. The Indian team’s ability to restrict the Qatar goalmachine was due to the heroics of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was the officiating captain in the absence of star Sunil Chhetri. India lost to Oman in Guwahati on September 5 in the second round of Group E. On October 15, Bangladesh will face India in the next match in Group E, which also includes Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s draw saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu blunt at least 14 attempts by the Qataris. The Indian team was under immense pressure due to captain Sunil Chhetri’s absence due to a fever. But Sandhu, the stand-in captain, kept his end of the bargain.

In its earlier match, Qatar scored 6 goals against Afghanistan at the same venue and were pretty confident on the field against India but Sandhu had other ideas. Qatari coach Felix Sanchez said Sandhu made the big difference in the game.

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 10, 2019

Indian players Sandesh Jhingan and Adil Khan constituted a strong defensive pairing at the centre and made it difficult for the Qatar forwards. Mandar Rao Desai, Rahul Bheke along with Anirudh Thapa and Abdul Sahal helped the team in its defence. Here is how tweeple reacted on the results:

Jai Hind!! 🙏🏻💪🏼🇮🇳 We dream and it’s our Dream together INDIA!! Proud of my boys and proud of the fans!! Thanks to all who believe & support us all. We all are together & We will achieve the dream together!! #FIFAWCQ2022 #QATIND #BackTheBlue 🐯 https://t.co/UxJOcuuOEf — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 10, 2019

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Full-time: INDIA🇮🇳 0-0 Qatar🇶🇦 Congrats Team India for giving a brilliant fight to the Asian Champions. Massive salute to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who stood like a wall and didn't let them score any goal.🙌👏🙏🇮🇳#IndianFootball #QATIND #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/O3fbuISMzv — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) September 10, 2019

Of course, in the bigger scheme of things, a 0-0 result doesn't mean much. It is only India's first point in the #AsianQualifiers. But, for a 103-ranked side to hold a team ranked 62nd in the world, an Asian champion, to a goalless draw, is an indication of a good fight. #QATIND — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) September 10, 2019

Doesn't matter how they come. A draw that will feel like a win for India. What a famous point, bloody hell! #QATIND — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) September 10, 2019

Asian Champions , Qatar failed to score against 👉

Brazil 🇧🇷

Argentina 🇦🇷

Colombia 🇨🇴

&

INDIA 🇮🇳#QATIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/kes8xt53eh — Suparno Roy Kumar (@Iamsroykumar) September 10, 2019

