Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Gurseerat Kaur Clinches Gold At Asian School Boxing Championship

For young boxer Gurseerat Kaur, who clinched a gold medal at the recent Asian School Boxing Championship for India in Abu Dhabi.

Gurseerat Kaur Clinches Gold At Asian School Boxing Championship

For young boxer Gurseerat Kaur, who clinched a gold medal at the recent Asian School Boxing Championship for India in Abu Dhabi, the journey into the sport began with the goal of shedding some excess weight.

A Proud Moment for India

“When the national flag went up while I was on the podium, it was a proud moment for the country, for me, and my family,” Kaur recalled, reflecting on the pride and honor she felt representing India on the international stage.

The Beginning of a Boxing Journey

Kaur’s journey into boxing started in her childhood when her family decided to enroll her in a sports complex. “My family chose boxing for me because they thought it would help me lose weight quickly, but once I started wearing the gloves, my interest grew”.

Family Support and Encouragement

Her passion for the sport was fueled by the unwavering support of her parents and coaches. “My mother is my backbone. She takes me to the academy and school, always supporting me. The credit goes to my mother. When I was out of the country for months, my studies were getting neglected. Thanks to her, I can still continue my studies. Otherwise, there are many players who have had to leave their studies for sports,” Kaur said.

MUST READ: Travis Head To Open For Australia In Tests? Usman Khawaja Has This To Say

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Kaur has set her sights on even greater achievements. “In every tournament I participate in, I want India’s flag to be at the top and for our national anthem to be played,” she declared, expressing her aspirations for future victories on the global stage.

Dominant Performance at the Championship

Kaur’s dominant performance at the championship saw her winning the match 5-0 against Kazakhstan, showcasing her skill and determination. She now aims to compete in the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, with her eyes firmly set on bringing more glory to her country.

Words of Wisdom

“The more you work hard, the more medals you will win. You must believe in yourself,” Kaur said, sharing her mantra for success and encouraging aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication and self-belief.

ALSO READ: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Adds to Dolphins’ Struggles in Tough Loss to Buffalo Bills

Filed under

Asian boxing results Boxing championship gold gold medal Gurseerat Kaur Gurseerat Kaur victory

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox