Gurseerat Kaur Clinches Gold At Asian School Boxing Championship

For young boxer Gurseerat Kaur, who clinched a gold medal at the recent Asian School Boxing Championship for India in Abu Dhabi, the journey into the sport began with the goal of shedding some excess weight.

A Proud Moment for India

“When the national flag went up while I was on the podium, it was a proud moment for the country, for me, and my family,” Kaur recalled, reflecting on the pride and honor she felt representing India on the international stage.

The Beginning of a Boxing Journey

Kaur’s journey into boxing started in her childhood when her family decided to enroll her in a sports complex. “My family chose boxing for me because they thought it would help me lose weight quickly, but once I started wearing the gloves, my interest grew”.

Family Support and Encouragement

Her passion for the sport was fueled by the unwavering support of her parents and coaches. “My mother is my backbone. She takes me to the academy and school, always supporting me. The credit goes to my mother. When I was out of the country for months, my studies were getting neglected. Thanks to her, I can still continue my studies. Otherwise, there are many players who have had to leave their studies for sports,” Kaur said.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Kaur has set her sights on even greater achievements. “In every tournament I participate in, I want India’s flag to be at the top and for our national anthem to be played,” she declared, expressing her aspirations for future victories on the global stage.

Dominant Performance at the Championship

Kaur’s dominant performance at the championship saw her winning the match 5-0 against Kazakhstan, showcasing her skill and determination. She now aims to compete in the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, with her eyes firmly set on bringing more glory to her country.

Words of Wisdom

“The more you work hard, the more medals you will win. You must believe in yourself,” Kaur said, sharing her mantra for success and encouraging aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication and self-belief.

