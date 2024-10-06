Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gus Atkinson On 1st Test Against Pakistan: Won’t Try Anything Different

The first Test will begin on October 7 in Multan, followed by the second Test on October 15, also in Multan. The final Test will be held in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

Gus Atkinson On 1st Test Against Pakistan: Won’t Try Anything Different

Ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan, England pacer Gus Atkinson on Sunday that he is trying not to do anything different in their upcoming long-format match.

The first Test will begin on October 7 in Multan, followed by the second Test on October 15, also in Multan. The final Test will be held in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

Atkinson made his Test debut in 2024 against West Indies. The 26-year-old played six long-format matches and 12 innings, where he picked up 34 wickets at an economy rate of 4.13.

Speaking in a video shared on the official social media handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Atkinson said that the weather in

Pakistan’s Multan is a lot hotter than in England. The Three Lions pacer added that the conditions in Multan are different for which he will talk to someone who has played there.

“It’s obviously a lot hotter than England. The weather’s quite bad there now, but yeah, it was very hot here. We had a good training session yesterday and got used to the weather. Today, it feels a lot easier to train. I’m just trying not to do anything different. I know the conditions are different, so I’ll speak to people who have played here before and try to learn from them. But I’m going to play my own game and do what works for me,” Atkinson said.

The pacer further added that the visitors have lost a few players due to injury but they still have a good bowling attack.

“We’ve lost a few senior players over the years and are missing some players due to injury. But we have a really good bowling attack here. We’ve got a lot of young bowlers who are ready to go, and Chris Woakes has been around for a long time, so he’s very experienced. As I said, we’ve got a lot of young bowlers ready to go,” he added.

Star player Stokes has been ruled out of the Multan Test after he failed to recover from his hamstring injury. Earlier in August, Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during The Hundred. This ruled him out of England’s triumph against Sri Lanka (2-1) and it was Ollie Pope who led the side in the veteran’s absence.

MUST READ | Sanju Samson Goes For One Shot Too Many: Aakash Chopra

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket Gus Atkinson Pakistan Vs England

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox