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Home > Sports News > Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI

Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI

Guwahati Weather Update Today: India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30). While India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series, weather conditions could play a role during the opening half of the contest. Temperatures are expected to peak around 34°C to 35°C, with high humidity pushing real-feel temperatures close to 38°C–41°C.

Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 10:15 IST

Guwahati Weather Update Today: India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30). While India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series, weather conditions could play a role during the opening half of the contest. Temperatures are expected to peak around 34°C to 35°C, with high humidity pushing real-feel temperatures close to 38°C–41°C. Predominantly cloudy conditions and the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms and showers could threaten to cause interruptions.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
  • Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Guwahati Weather Forecast Today

Guwahati is expected to remain warm and humid on Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching around 34°C to 35°C. High humidity could make conditions feel considerably hotter, with real-feel temperatures expected to approach 38°C–41°C. The sky is likely to remain predominantly cloudy, while thunderstorms and showers remain a notable possibility during the afternoon.

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11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Pre-Match Weather Forecast

Conditions around the Barsapara Cricket Stadium are expected to be hot and humid ahead of the match, with temperatures hovering around 33°C–34°C and thick cloud cover. The probability of precipitation is expected to range between 49% and 55%, raising the possibility of morning or midday showers around the venue.

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Highest Rain Threat

The period around the toss and the early afternoon innings carries the highest risk of weather-related interruptions. Temperatures are expected to remain around 33°C–34°C, while rain and thunderstorm probabilities could peak between 45% and 68%. Brief and intense downpours could potentially delay the start or interrupt play rather than necessarily resulting in a complete washout.

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Rain Threat Expected to Reduce

Weather conditions are expected to gradually improve during the late afternoon and evening transition. Temperatures could fall from around 32°C to 30°C as sunset approaches, while the probability of rain is expected to taper off significantly. Precipitation chances could drop towards 20% by 6:00 PM and fall below 10% later in the evening.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Weather Under Lights

The weather is expected to become much more favourable under lights, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies during the night innings. The lower rain threat and more comfortable conditions later in the evening could allow the match to progress without major interruptions.

Will Rain Affect India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Rain could pose a threat to the opening half of the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, particularly between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM when the probability of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be at its highest. However, the rain threat is forecast to decrease considerably later in the day, which could provide better conditions for uninterrupted cricket during the evening.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Series Context

India head into the second ODI after securing an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to build on their winning momentum and seal the three-match series, while the West Indies will aim to bounce back. Both teams are also using the series as part of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
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Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI

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Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI
Guwahati Weather Update Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Contest? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd ODI ODI

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