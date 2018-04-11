The 31-year-old ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza who is married to Pakistani cricketer and former captain, Shoaib Malik was dragged into the Raazi frenzy recently. A verified Twitter user wrote, " Alia Bhatt's "Raazi" is a story of an Indian girl who gets married to a Pakistani man but she still works for India. Basically, this movie is a biopic of Sania Mirza. #RaaziTrailer". The guy was shut down on Twitter by others.

‘Raazi’ is all set to release on May 11. After intriguing audiences with its teaser, the makers of ‘Raazi’ has now released new posters of ‘Raazi’ showcasing different shades of Sehmat played by Alia Bhatt which includes ‘A Daughter, A Wife, and A Spy’. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Alia plays the character of a Kashmiri girl Sehmat. According to reports, ‘Raazi’ is a story about a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani Army officer but works for Indian Intelligence Agency.

The first poster features Alia Bhatt along with actor Rajit Kapur as a father and daughter. Soon after this, the makers of the film released another poster which portrayed another shade of Alia Bhatt’s character Sehmat, that of a wife along with ‘Masaan’ fame actor Vicky Kaushal. And finally, the third poster of the film that revealed the mysterious shade of Alia and that of a Spy. While Director Meghna Gulzar called it a secret and a mystery, Karan Johar called this shade of Sehmat the most extraordinary one

Alia's Bhatt's "Raazi" is a story of an Indian girl who gets married to a Pakistani man but she still works for India. Basically, this movie is a biopic of Sania Mirza. #RaaziTrailer — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 10, 2018

Ummm.. I think not 🙄 https://t.co/6gSfMHTHVd — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 10, 2018

