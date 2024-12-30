Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
we-woman

'H-1B Squad': Desis Celebrate USA U19 Women's T20 World Cup Team Of All-Indian-American Players

USA Cricket has recently revealed its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and it’s causing quite a stir.

‘H-1B Squad’: Desis Celebrate USA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team Of All-Indian-American Players

USA Cricket has recently revealed its 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, and it’s causing quite a stir. The team is composed entirely of players of Indian-American descent, including the reserves. The squad will be led by captain Anika Kolan and vice-captain Aditiba Chudasama, both of whom have experience representing the USA in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

Social Media Reactions to the All-Indian-American Team

The announcement quickly gained traction on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where the overwhelming Indian-American representation in the team was met with amusement. A post by Aryan Trivedi showing the squad list with the caption “Lol” went viral, garnering over 62,000 views and sparking numerous humorous comments.

As the squad’s composition became a talking point, many online users couldn’t resist cracking jokes. One cheekily commented, “India squad,” while another added, “USA = United State of Akhand Bharat,” referring to the dominance of Indian-origin players. The humour continued with comments like, “India’s Women team: B squad” and “So who was talking about H1B again?”

The ‘H-1B Squad’ and the Tech Sector Reference

The Indian-origin dominance in the squad led to light-hearted remarks about the H-1B work visa, commonly associated with Indian professionals working in the US tech sector. One user quipped, “Indians took their job in the tech sector, now in sports also,” while another dubbed the team the “H-1B squad.”

This isn’t the first time that Indian-origin players have been in the spotlight for USA Cricket. Earlier this year, Saurabh Netravalkar, an Oracle techie-turned-cricketer, gained attention for his outstanding performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The growing prominence of Indian-origin players in USA Cricket reflects the increasing diversity within the sport and signals a shift in the global cricketing landscape.

The Growing Influence of Indian-American Players in USA Cricket

The rise of Indian-American players in USA Cricket is emblematic of the sport’s evolution, becoming more inclusive and representative of different cultures. As USA Cricket continues to tap into its diverse pool of talent, the team’s success in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup could set the stage for a more inclusive future in global cricket.

Filed under

H-1B Squad India U-19 USA U-19

