Hakan Calhanoglu’s Penalty Secures Inter Milan’s 1-0 Victory Over Arsenal

Hakan Calhanoglu’s first-half penalty fired Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, keeping their unbeaten start in the UEFA Champions League intact. The victory also handed the Gunners their first defeat in this year’s revamped tournament. With this result, Inter move to 10 points at the halfway point of the new single-league phase, maintaining an impressive run.

Calhanoglu’s Decisive Penalty

The match’s only goal came in first-half stoppage time when Calhanoglu converted a controversial penalty following a handball by Arsenal’s Mikel Merino. The goal, which was Calhanoglu’s third of the season, proved enough for Inter to remain unbeaten in the Champions League and continue their solid defensive record, having yet to concede a goal.

Inter Milan’s Strong Start to the Tournament

Inter’s dominant start to the competition sees them sit just two points behind group leaders Liverpool. The team’s performance has placed them in a strong position to finish in the top eight places, which would offer direct qualification for the knockout rounds.

“Our boys were magnificent,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. “We beat a really good team, who have been fighting with Manchester City. Tonight was a night to remember because we played in front of a stadium that pushed us on all the way, and we deserved to bask in their applause.”

Arsenal’s Frustrating Loss

Arsenal, on the other hand, continued their inconsistent form and now sit 12th in the group with seven points. Despite an engaging and competitive encounter, Mikel Arteta’s side left empty-handed. The Arsenal manager expressed frustration over the penalty decision, arguing that Merino’s arm could not have been moved out of the way in time.

“If you are going to give a penalty, the other one has to be because he punches him in the head,” Arteta told reporters. “There is no deflection, nothing you can do in the box, so can he get away from it? If he is going to give that, the other has to be 100 percent a penalty.”

Arsenal Denied in Second Half

In the second half, Arsenal had their chances to equalize but were thwarted by desperate defending and some crucial saves. One standout moment came when goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a brilliant save to deny Kai Havertz’s dipping shot. Despite continued pressure, Inter’s defense stood firm, with Denzel Dumfries even clearing the ball off the line at one point.

Inter’s Tactical Approach and Substitutions

With Napoli up next in Serie A on Sunday, coach Inzaghi rotated his squad, leaving key players like Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, and Marcus Thuram on the bench. However, as Arsenal ramped up the pressure in the second half, Inzaghi introduced his stars, including Thuram, Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 62nd minute to shore up their defense.

Missed Opportunities for Arsenal

Despite pushing forward in search of an equalizer, Arsenal was unable to break down Inter’s resolute defense. The best chance came in the 75th minute when Havertz spun and unleashed a shot that looked destined for goal, only for Inter’s Yann Bisseck to throw out a timely leg and save the day.

Looking Ahead

Inter will now turn their attention to Serie A leaders Napoli, with the chance to move to the top of the league standings. For Arsenal, their focus shifts to a crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea, as Arteta seeks to get their faltering season back on track. The return of captain Martin Ødegaard, who made a late substitute appearance against Inter, provides a welcome boost to the team, though questions remain over the fitness of Declan Rice, who missed the match in Milan.