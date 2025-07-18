‘Hands Over My Mouth—No F** Way’: WWE Star Saraya Recounts Horrifying Backstage Moment

WWE star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, has spoken publicly about a disturbing experience she had backstage during a recent event. While appearing on the Rule Breakers program, she described a moment that left her shocked and shaken.

Saraya Describes Being Pulled Into the Dark

Saraya shared that the incident happened when she stepped backstage to get a glimpse of the crowd. As she walked down a dark hallway, something unexpected happened.

“Like, it was at a wrestling show. And I went out to peek at the crowd, and you know, like most live events, it’s just like pipe and drape, you know, so you can peep through. Like, it was really dark. I went down the little hallway, and it was really dark. Really dark. And I peeped through, and then all of a sudden I feel someone’s hand come over my mouth—no f**** way—and grab me and drag me into the dark. And I’m just like—and I just start freaking out and freaking out. And then he like lets me go, and there’s like this light, and then he was like, ‘It’s just me. I’m just joking, you know,” said Saraya.

The person behind the act turned out to be someone she knew from WWE. He tried to play it off as a joke, but Saraya wasn’t having it. She simply said, “That’s not funny.”

Saraya Raises Concern Over WWE Safety Culture

For Saraya, the experience brought forward bigger questions about the environment backstage, especially for female wrestlers. She said this kind of behavior isn’t rare—and that changes need to happen to make wrestling safer for everyone.

She believes WWE must take serious steps to improve how things are handled behind the scenes. The current system, she feels, doesn’t protect women enough.

Saraya’s message is clear: what happened shouldn’t be brushed aside, and it reflects a deeper problem in the industry.

Saraya Addresses Evolution No-Show and Fan Reactions

Saraya also said about not coming to the Evolution event on July 13, which made many fans feel bad.

She posted on social media to say sorry and thanked her fans who still supported her. This showed that she really cares about her fans and don’t want to disappoint them.

These types of moments show how talking with fans is important for wrestlers, especially when something wrong happens.

Saraya Wants Big Change in Wrestling

Saraya’s story is showing that safety in wrestling is a serious thing. There is still many problems in the industry, and women are not always safe.

She is not telling this just for attention. She wants to make wrestling better for everyone. If wrestling wants to grow in future, it should start hearing voices like her.

