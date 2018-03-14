Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opened about the ongoing ugly feud with wife Hasin Jahan in an exclusive interview with India News and broke into tears on national television over match-fixing allegations. Shami said that he is open for all kinds of investigation from the BCCI regarding fixing allegations and maintained that the claims of his wife Hasin Jahan are shameful and baseless.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has denied all the allegations made by wife Hasin Jahan against him over the last few days and has accepted the probe ordered by BCCI in the matter. The cricketer claimed that he is ready to be hanged till death if he is found guilty of match-fixing as accused by wife Jahan who claimed Shami took money from a Pakistani man through a fan of him in Dubai. The allegations led to BCCI ordering probe into the matter. In an exclusive interview on India News, Shami floored the allegations on him and said he was ready for an investigation any day.

Things haven’t gone down well for Mohammed Shami in the past few days as a marital feud with wife Hasin Jahan has taken uglier turns. After levelling charges of physical assault and extra-marital affair, Shami was dragged into charges such as an attempt to murder, assault, rape and even match-fixing. Jahan claimed that Shami met a Pakistani woman ‘Alisba’ in Dubai to get the money he had been sent through ‘Mohammed Bhai’ an alleged bookie. Recording of a telephonic conversation released by wife Jahan led BCCI after holding Shami’s contracts, launch a probe into the matter. “He agreed to accept the money after being convinced by one England-based Mohammed Bhai. There is a proof. This could be linked to match-fixing. Shami checked into a hotel on February 18 with the woman. He came back to India the next day,” Hasin had told media about the recording.

Now in an exclusive interview with India News, Mohammed Shami maintained his stand over the allegations levelled on him and said that he is ready for the BCCI investigation adding that he will oblige to all the orders by the top board. When asked what will be his reaction if the charges against him are proved, Shami said he can never betray his country and should be hanged till death if proven guilty of fixing. Earlier in the conversation with India News’ Editor-in-Chief Deepak Chaurasia, Shami broke into tears when asked about the match-fixing allegations against him by Jahan.

He went on to make several shocking revelations about his relationship with Jahan over the years and revealed that he was not aware of his wife’s first marriage with Sheikh Saifuddin, a West Bengal resident and was lied about his wife’s two daughter’s with her ex-husband. “I was not aware that it was her second marriage with me and it was only after we got married that I was told about two of my daughters. My wife first told me that they were her sister’s children, not hers,” Shami said on being asked if he was aware of her wife’s broken first marriage. He also said that the allegations made by Jahan on him are shameful and despite no proof, it is affecting his professional and personal life heavily.

Shami also opened up about the Pakistani girl Alisba whose name is being associated with him. Jahan first claimed that Shami had an illicit relationship with the female fan and later went on to claim that she was the one who gave him the money in Dubai brought through a bookie. “Celebrities often have a lot of fans and she (Alisba) is one of them, her name is being falsely dragged into the matter to cook up a controversy,” said Shami about the fan he supposedly met in Dubai.

The Amroha born cricketer who has played 50 ODIs and 30 Test matches for India said the country was his first priority and he is ready to sacrifice even his life for the nation if required. Shami was earlier backed by former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev who spoke highly of his hard work and determination and suggested that he could never be involved in activities which bring shame to the nation. “As far as I know, Shami is a great human being. He cannot cheat his wife and country. This is Shami’s personal matter and we should not make any comment on it,” Dhoni had given his opinion on Jahan’s match-fixing allegations.

