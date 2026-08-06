Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

Barcelona have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with head coach Hansi Flick personally reaching out to the Spain international in an effort to convince him to move to the Catalan club.

According to reports from Spain, Flick spoke directly with Rodri on Thursday, outlining his plans for Barcelona and explaining the role he envisions for the experienced midfielder. The conversation is said to have significantly boosted Barcelona’s hopes of landing one of Europe’s most highly rated holding midfielders.

The reported call comes at a crucial stage in Rodri’s future, with uncertainty growing over his next destination. The Spanish midfielder had previously been linked strongly with a move to Real Madrid, but recent developments suggest that transfer has hit a major roadblock.

Reports indicate that negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid have stalled after the two clubs failed to agree on a transfer fee. While City were initially believed to value Rodri at around €75 million, Madrid reportedly remained unwilling to meet that figure, preferring a lower fixed payment with performance-related add-ons.

It is also claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s proposal failed to fully convince the Spain captain, leaving the door open for other clubs to enter the race.

Barcelona have now emerged as a serious contender. Fresh reports suggest the Catalan giants believe a deal could be financially achievable if the overall transfer package remains within their budget. Some reports have even claimed that Rodri has been offered to Barcelona for around €60 million, although the exact valuation remains uncertain.

Despite the optimism, completing the transfer is expected to be far from straightforward. Rodri remains one of Manchester City’s most valuable players, and his wages are another significant hurdle. The midfielder is reportedly among the club’s highest earners, meaning Barcelona would likely need to find room within their salary structure before any agreement could be reached.

Barcelona are also believed to be approaching the situation cautiously. Club officials reportedly have no intention of entering an expensive bidding war and are only expected to proceed if Rodri clearly signals his desire to leave Manchester City.

For Flick, signing a player of Rodri’s calibre would represent a major statement ahead of the new season. The Spaniard’s ability to dictate play, shield the defence and control possession makes him an ideal fit for Barcelona’s midfield philosophy.

As things stand, however, the reported discussions remain at an early stage, with no official negotiations confirmed between the clubs. Much will depend on Rodri’s own willingness to leave Manchester City and whether Barcelona can overcome the financial challenges involved in completing one of the summer’s biggest potential transfers.