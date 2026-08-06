LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

Hansi Flick has reportedly called Rodri to discuss Barcelona's project as the La Liga champions step up efforts to sign the Manchester City midfielder.

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star: Report. Photo X
Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 19:46 IST

Barcelona have reportedly intensified their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with head coach Hansi Flick personally reaching out to the Spain international in an effort to convince him to move to the Catalan club.

According to reports from Spain, Flick spoke directly with Rodri on Thursday, outlining his plans for Barcelona and explaining the role he envisions for the experienced midfielder. The conversation is said to have significantly boosted Barcelona’s hopes of landing one of Europe’s most highly rated holding midfielders.

You Might Be Interested In

The reported call comes at a crucial stage in Rodri’s future, with uncertainty growing over his next destination. The Spanish midfielder had previously been linked strongly with a move to Real Madrid, but recent developments suggest that transfer has hit a major roadblock.

Reports indicate that negotiations between Manchester City and Real Madrid have stalled after the two clubs failed to agree on a transfer fee. While City were initially believed to value Rodri at around €75 million, Madrid reportedly remained unwilling to meet that figure, preferring a lower fixed payment with performance-related add-ons.

It is also claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s proposal failed to fully convince the Spain captain, leaving the door open for other clubs to enter the race.

Barcelona have now emerged as a serious contender. Fresh reports suggest the Catalan giants believe a deal could be financially achievable if the overall transfer package remains within their budget. Some reports have even claimed that Rodri has been offered to Barcelona for around €60 million, although the exact valuation remains uncertain.

Despite the optimism, completing the transfer is expected to be far from straightforward. Rodri remains one of Manchester City’s most valuable players, and his wages are another significant hurdle. The midfielder is reportedly among the club’s highest earners, meaning Barcelona would likely need to find room within their salary structure before any agreement could be reached.

Barcelona are also believed to be approaching the situation cautiously. Club officials reportedly have no intention of entering an expensive bidding war and are only expected to proceed if Rodri clearly signals his desire to leave Manchester City.

For Flick, signing a player of Rodri’s calibre would represent a major statement ahead of the new season. The Spaniard’s ability to dictate play, shield the defence and control possession makes him an ideal fit for Barcelona’s midfield philosophy.

As things stand, however, the reported discussions remain at an early stage, with no official negotiations confirmed between the clubs. Much will depend on Rodri’s own willingness to leave Manchester City and whether Barcelona can overcome the financial challenges involved in completing one of the summer’s biggest potential transfers.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report
Tags: barcelona midfieldbarcelona summer transferBarcelona Transfer NewsFC BarcelonaFlorentino PerezFootball Transfer NewsHansi FlickLa LigaManchester Cityreal madridRodrirodri barcelonarodri manchester cityrodri transfer

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report
Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report
Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report
Hansi Flick Personally Calls Rodri as Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Manchester City Star Midfielder: Report

QUICK LINKS