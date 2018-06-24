One of the most loved players in football, Lionel Messi today will be celebrating his 31st birthday. He might be eagerly waiting to register his first win in FIFA World Cup 2018, but this has not affected the enthusiasm of his fans, who posted several birthday wishes on Twitter for their 'God'. Not only, that, a bakery in Moscow decided to bake a 60 kg sculpture of Lionel Messi for his special day.

On the occasion of renowned footballer Messi’s birthday, a team of 5 workers in Altufyevo Confectionary in Moscow made a 60 kg of chocolate cake to mark the player’s 31st birthday on June 24, 2018. On the cake, the bakers carved out a sculpture of Messi wearing a jersey of Barcelona, the football club he plays for. Speaking to media about their sweet gesture, Chief Confectioner Daria Malkina said that after his team found out that it was Messi’s birthday, they had this idea of baking a massive cake for the football star.

Daria also said that her team of bakers was constantly in touch with the footballer’s representative about handling his sculpture, which they placed on top of the mouth-watering cake. “We will give Lionel Messi to Lionel Messi,” Malkina added, laughing.

According to a report in Reuters, Lionel Messi’s structure will also be showcased in Bronnitsy, a city located about 50 kilometres from Moscow that is Argentina’s base during the month-long FIFA 2018 tournament.

Messi’s fans believe that this might be a great surprise for Messi as he has been repeatedly criticised for his lacklustre performance in the fourth World Cup match against Croatia.

On a closer look, scores of fans across the globe are hoping for a good show from Messi in the coming days. Notably, this will be the last World Cup in which the Argentinian great will play. Reportedly, after Argentina’s opening game against Iceland, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Messi received a lot of criticism from all corners of the world for failing to score on a penalty. The scene worsened after Argentina in their next match lost the game 0-3 against Croatia.

Here is a list of Tweets of fans wishing Lionel Messi on his birthday in a unique manner:

Happy birthday to the one and only GOAT, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 23, 2018

Happy Birthday Messi 💐Just to bring to ur kind information,All stunners of goals(2 out of the world freekicks)hv been by Real Madrid players:Ronaldo,Kroos,Modric.Whats up with Barca?Hope ur stars will be set on a better course from today.Hope u will Shine in #WorldCup18 #GERSWE — Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) June 23, 2018

Happy Birthday Leo Messi! 🎊🎈🎂 Watching Leo train with a big smile on his face would probably be the most releiving thing an Argentine or Messi fan will see in this difficult time. Vamos Leo! 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/qmHRJsZfmu — Barca Fans Nigeria (@BarcaNaija) June 23, 2018

Happy Birthday Messi. I love you man. If you told me to jump of a cliff, I would jump of the cliff. pic.twitter.com/3yWD2gX1fa — DJ Ultrademiks (@UltraAutistic) June 23, 2018

Happy birthday To The Greatest Of All Time Leo Messi.👏👏👏🔥

One bad world cup doesn't make him a failure. He will bounce back!! pic.twitter.com/156gGohhNl — JN SHINE™ (@jn_shine) June 23, 2018

