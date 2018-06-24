On the occasion of renowned footballer Messi’s birthday, a team of 5 workers in Altufyevo Confectionary in Moscow made a 60 kg of chocolate cake to mark the player’s 31st birthday on June 24, 2018. On the cake, the bakers carved out a sculpture of Messi wearing a jersey of Barcelona, the football club he plays for. Speaking to media about their sweet gesture, Chief Confectioner Daria Malkina said that after his team found out that it was Messi’s birthday, they had this idea of baking a massive cake for the football star.

Daria also said that her team of bakers was constantly in touch with the footballer’s representative about handling his sculpture, which they placed on top of the mouth-watering cake. “We will give Lionel Messi to Lionel Messi,” Malkina added, laughing.

According to a report in Reuters, Lionel Messi’s structure will also be showcased in Bronnitsy, a city located about 50 kilometres from Moscow that is Argentina’s base during the month-long FIFA 2018 tournament.

Messi’s fans believe that this might be a great surprise for Messi as he has been repeatedly criticised for his lacklustre performance in the fourth World Cup match against Croatia.

On a closer look, scores of fans across the globe are hoping for a good show from Messi in the coming days. Notably, this will be the last World Cup in which the Argentinian great will play. Reportedly, after Argentina’s opening game against Iceland, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Messi received a lot of criticism from all corners of the world for failing to score on a penalty. The scene worsened after Argentina in their next match lost the game 0-3 against Croatia.

Here is a list of Tweets of fans wishing Lionel Messi on his birthday in a unique manner:

 

