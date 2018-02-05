Cristiano Ronaldo a phenomenon that was developed at Manchester United by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson who went on to create a storm in the footballing world with his sensational skills and goal scoring exploits. The Portuguese ace was the first from his country to don the United jersey and he carried the legacy in every way possible. On his 33rd birthday, we list down five best moments from Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, from a weak scratchy boy to a character of sorts, his redemption had a big role of Sir Alex Ferguson who he calls his football father. The Portuguese superstar who has now asserted himself as one of the best in the world with remarkable achievements in football celebrates his 33rd birthday today and we take you back to where it all began for the man who has now become an inspiration for many. It was not all rosy for a 14-year-old Ronaldo who was expelled from school for throwing a chair at his teacher who he said had disrespected him. He was later that year diagnosed with a racing heart condition which might have forced him to stay away from what has been a truly masterful football career. But as the saying goes; nothing can stop you if you don’t stop yourself. Ronaldo bounced back strongly and resumed training only a few days after his laser surgery.

Pulling off the unthinkable, he went on to join the youth team of Sporting Lisbon and continued to do what no one had done before. He became the first ever youth player to play for club’s under-16, under-17 and under-18 teams, the B team, and the first team, all within one season. He made his debut in October 2002 and by then the world knew there was a wonder kid at Sporting who can do big things. Ronaldo became the most sought after attackers and was on the radar for several top clubs including Arsenal and Barcelona. It was in August 2003 that the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson caught a glimpse of his astounding flair when Lisbon defeated Manchester United 3-1 in a pre-season game. The likes of Paul Scholes, Garry Neville and Butt who were left stunned by the potential of the Portuguese requested Sir Alex to get him before it’s too late.

Ronaldo became the most expensive teenager to sign for an English club and it began a transformation period which he will undergo for the next six years under one of the greatest managers in the world. Sir Alex Ferguson trained him, shaped him and polished him as a weapon who would go on to run havoc in the English top flight. Termed as one of the most exciting players of the generation, Ronaldo was honoured with the number 7 shirt which had previously been worn by the some of the club’s great like Eric Cantona, George Best and David Beckham. But Ronaldo left no stone unturned and did everything to justify the iconic shirt. In his incredible stint with the English giants, Ronaldo won several titles while announcing himself to the world. He also went on to bag his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 before eventually joining Real Madrid in 2009.

Here are Cristiano Ronaldo’s five best moments at Manchester United:

Manchester United debut

The £12.24 million Sir Alex’s latest recruit became the first Portuguese to have donned the Manchester United shirt when he replaced Nicky Butt in Premier League clash against Bolton Wanderers on August 16th, 2003. Though he failed to produce a goal or a fruitful assist, Ronaldo had a sensational debut where he showcased his brilliant skills against some sturdy English defenders who couldn’t do much about the player as he toyed around them. “Undoubtedly the most exciting debut” I have ever seen, said George Best who was there to witness Ronaldo take his shirt number and the pressure of carrying the legacy forward. It had all and was the teaser of what was to come from the lad who was one of the most sought-after talents in the world.

First Manchester United goal

After a series of rough displays for the club, everyone behind Ronaldo’s training at United knew it is bound to happen and when he gets the breakthrough will be unstoppable. Manchester United were winning 1-0 against Portsmouth, on a free kick awarded in the 80th minute, the seniors decided to get Ronaldo going and gave him the opportunity to bag his first of many. An 18-year-old took the free kick and put it blazing past the Portsmouth keeper doubling United’s lead and getting his dream goal for United. He would go on to plunder 117 more goals in the coming years at United.

First major honour and opener in the final – FA Cup 2004

Manchester United beat Millwall FC 3-0 in the FA Cup final with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 44th minute to ensure United go into the half on an advantage. It was a Van Nistelrooy show in the second half as United scored 3 to Millwall’s o and Ronaldo kissed his first big trophy in England.

Famous free-kick against Portsmouth

This goal had to find a mention in Rolando’s best moments at Old Trafford as it was undoubtedly one of his best from the rest in a Manchester United shirt. The sensational free kick that left the whole crowd amazed. It would be unfair to pick one goal from a career which saw Ronaldo shatter so many records and win several honours but the special knuckleball free kick was a moment of a genius from the man. It changed the way footballers from thereon would take free kicks. Ronaldo places the ball right in front of him has a brief chat with Wayne Rooney before lofting it past David James.

First Ballon d’Or at Manchester United

In what was his best year in Manchester, Ronaldo reaped benefits of being Manchester United’s top scorer in the stellar campaign which saw the club lift the Premier League and become the European champions. The Portuguese ace scored a staggering 42 goals in 49 appearances for the club and was deservingly honoured with football’s greatest individual honour: the Ballon d’Or. An emotional Ronaldo was called on stage by legendary Pele who presented him with his first of five Ballon d’Ors.