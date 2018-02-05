Real Madrid superstar and unarguably one of the greatest football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The Portuguese captain started his football career with Sporting. Ronaldo then joined Premier League giants Manchester United when was 18 years old. As the whole world is cherishing the footballing genius of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is aging like a fine wine at 33, here are 5 interesting facts every fan must know about Real Madrid superstar.

Born on 5th Feb in a small Portuguese island of Madeira, there is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is aging like a fine wine. The Portugal captain is showing no signs of stopping despite crossing the 30-plus mark, eventually becoming a silver lining for fellow footballers who contemplate retirement at this age. From getting compared with the greatest of all times when he flared his stepovers as a young yet promising rookie during the UEFA Euro 2004, Cristiano Ronaldo took over the helm from his Portuguese idol Luis Figo in no time. The boy who started his footballer journey at Sporting Lisbon became one of the most promising prospects in the modern game of world football by joining Manchester United.

After giving prolonged silverware success which was much awaited at Old Trafford, the household name then switched lanes by becoming Los Blancos’ talisman in 2009. Ronaldo proved to be worthy of every penny Real Madrid paid for making his record-breaking transfer deal money a reality almost a decade ago. At present, Real Madrid charismatic forward is also the club’s all-time leading goal-scorer. From getting compared with Ronaldinho to going strength to strength at present in his respectful rivalry with FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has seen everything and has done everything to become world’s best.

Whether his UEFA Euro triumph with Portugal in 2016 will make him a step ahead of Lionel Messi (who is still in pursuit for one) or not, one thing no one can’t take away from Ronaldo that he is without a shadow of a doubt the greatest player to play the beautiful game of football. As Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, here are some unbelievable facts that every CR7 fan should know.

1) At 15 Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart

Before taking center-stage and becoming the greatest of all times, a young Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart at a tender age of 15. After undergoing a successful operation, Ronaldo kick-started his professional career as a footballer and joined Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

2) Kim Kardashian to Irina Shayk: Ronaldo’s never-ending list of HOT girlfriends

During his remarkable spell at Manchester United, the then most wanted Red Devil used to have a long list of girlfriends. Ronaldo used to headline every gossip magazine, tabloid with a new bombshell. From being linked with Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, Cristiano Ronaldo also dated supermodel Irina Shayk in his past.

3) Ronaldo’s unmatched love for automobiles

With an unmatched acceleration on the football field, Ronaldo’s supercars collection thoroughly explains his love for speed and thrill when he is off the field. With 19 supercars with worth over $ 4.9 million in total, the 33-yeard old who represents Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup has also household names in his garage from Ferraris to Bugattis!

4) Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named in his honour

For being instrumental in Portugal’s UEFA Euro triumph over France in 2016, the local hero’s success was acknowledged by the Madeira regional government who decided to name the international airport in his name.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo has his own clothing line named CR7

With back to back title success at Real Madrid come back to back mouthwatering contracts from sponsors and heavy investments. Ronaldo has channeled those investments into a clothing line of his own named CR7. With over 275 million followers on social media, Ronaldo’s increasing fan-following makes the Real Madrid star striker himself a brand ambassador of his own lineup. His growing line from the brand CR7 comprises product such as formal shoes, underwear, fragrance, jeans and a chain of five-star hotels.