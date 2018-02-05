Born on born 5 February 1985 in small Portuguese island of Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro simply known as Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Before taking center stage in the world of football, a young Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart when was 15 years old. After undergoing a successful operation, Ronaldo started his professional football career and joined Portuguese’s juggernaut Sporting CP. At 18 he caught Sir Alex Ferguson's eyes and rest became history. The charismatic forward turned out to be a force to reckon with in his first season with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo reached the pinnacle of his career at the age of 23 when he won his maiden Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year titles

Considered as one of the greatest players to play the beautiful game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro simply known as Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Born on born 5 February 1985 in small Portuguese island of Madeira, Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart when was 15 years old. After undergoing a successful operation, Ronaldo started his professional football career and joined Portuguese juggernaut Sporting CP. At 18 he caught Sir Alex Ferguson’s eyes and rest became history. The charismatic forward turned out to be a force to reckon with in his first season with the Red Devils.

The Sultan Of The Stepovers was instrumental during the glorious days of United where the Red outfit of Manchester clinched three successive Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League title, and a FIFA Club World Cup. Ronaldo also nicknamed as CR7 for successfully donning the No 7 jersey of Red Devils which was previously worn by United legends including the likes of Eric Cantona and David Beckham received his first Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year nominations when was 23 years old.

After becoming the most talked about footballer and exciting prospect for many managers, Ronaldo reached the pinnacle of his career at the age of 23 when he won his maiden Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year titles. With monumental success in each of his season with Real Madrid, Ronaldo leveled his trophy tally of being world’s best player with FC Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi by winning the prestigious honours five times. As the whole world celebrates the footballing genius of Cristiano Ronaldo, let’s roll back time and take a look at top 5 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

1) Showing resilience by scoring against Levante despite having a bruised eye

2) 40-yard screamer against FC Porto in 2009

3) Famous free-kick against Arsenal in Champions League semi-finals

4) Wonder strike against Atletico in Madrid derby

5) The unforgettable Clasico decider against FC Barcelona