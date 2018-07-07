Happy birthday MS Dhoni! The captain cool of Indian cricket team turns 37 today and his beloved fans can't keep calm. The most successful wicketkeeper will make you follow your dreams by inspirational quotes. The lovable cricketer believes in giving more than 100% on the field without worrying about the result.

One of the most lovable cricketers of India, MS Dhoni turns 37 today, July 7. In a country where sportsmen are as popular as the Bollywood stars, MS Dhoni has made his place in the hearts of people. From winning the World Cup to making the nation proud by taking it to the top of ICC Test rankings, the skipper is the third most successful wicketkeeper in international cricket. The most successful wicketkeeper is also known as captain cool of Indian team. Take a look at 8 inspirational quotes of captain cool that will surely motivate you to chase your dreams with a big heart and urge for learning.

“Cricket is not everything, not by any means, but it is a large part of who I am. Therefore, I want to play in all formats of the game and to play as much as possible because, before long, it will be over.”

“I believe in giving more than 100% on the field, and I don’t really worry about the result if there’s great commitment on the field. That’s victory for me.”

“I have three dogs at home. Even after losing a series or winning a series, they treat me the same way.”

“After one Olympics, if we invest in sports and say we will get a gold medal in the next Olympic, it doesn’t work like that in sports. How it works is that you provide the infrastructure, provide education about nutrition and health.”

“Cricketers have a very short shelf life. On an average, you make money through cricket for five years, but you need to survive for sixty years.”

“I never allow myself to be pressured.”

“Self-confidence has always been one of my good qualities. I am always very confident. It is in my nature to be confident, to be aggressive. And it applies in my batting as well as wicketkeeping.”

“It’s important to learn and not repeat the same mistakes. What’s done is done.”

