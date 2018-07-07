Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 37 today, July 7. Twitter users took to their Twitter accounts to wish the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches.

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 37 today, July 7. Born and brought up in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the right-handed middle-order batsman was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007. Wicket-keeper MS Dhoni came to light when he scored 362 runs in 6 innings at an average of 72.40. Tweeple took to their Twitter accounts to wish the third Indian cricketer to play 500 international matches. “If Indian cricket history had a book, Half of that book would belong to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His interest and courage made him achieve everything around and the world to look upon him,” said a fan on Twitter.

A Leader

A Motivator

An Ispiration For Many

One Man With Millions of Hearts.

Wishing the Diamond of Indian Cricket @msdhoni A Very Happy & Energitic Bday 😍

India Will Never Have A Person Like you Again. #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/1P709j6FyN — Anoop Samraj (@anoopsamraj) July 6, 2018

I hv always taken u as an inspiration, u r d prfect exmpl of hardwork,patience nd dedication #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/36R0mMdfVv — ❤αяנυηнσℓιc ρяιтιкα❤ (@pritikapriyAA) July 7, 2018

Dhoni’s fan took to Twitter and wrote that all he wants from life and himself is to be selfless as Ms Dhoni. Love his nation despite the odds and keep things as simple as he does. He wants to embrace failures just the way Dhoni does and show thumbs up to the success.

Happy Birthday My dear Leader from the front , Finisher till the end @msdhoni 💐💐💐💐 #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/LooWar5awq — Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) July 6, 2018

THAT SIX MADE MILLIONS OF DREAM COME TRUE.. 💗 💗 💗 #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/sZEWC4Fsw9 — SARAVANA (@NVPS7) July 7, 2018

37 Years

13505 Days

324120 Hours

19447200 Minutes

1166832000 Seconds

.

A Legend

An Inspiration

Hopes of Millions

And THE LEADER !!

.#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni ❤ pic.twitter.com/XWZzOCNY5E — DHONIsm™ 💙 (@DHONIism) July 6, 2018

“You’ve been an inspiration to me in more ways than 1. All I want from life and myself is be at least 1% as selfless as MS Dhoni, keep things simple, and jst show a thumbs up to the success and move on, there never was never is and never will be another Dhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni”

This is why u have a huge fan base in India n huge love from all over the world. Leader🙏 #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/igXDmyOLno — Avinash Naidu (@iam_aviiiiii) July 7, 2018

