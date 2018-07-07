Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned a year older today on Saturday, July 7, 2018. As he rings in his 37th birthday today in England with the rest of his team, Sakshi Singh Dhoni extended her heartfelt wishes to him and thanked him for making her life beautiful.

As former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday, July 7, his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable photo with him and extend her heartfelt wishes. Sharing a photo from his midnight birthday celebration where Dhoni’s face can be seen smeared with cake, Sakshi wrote that no words can do justice to how he is as a person. Thanking him for the past 10 years they have spent together, she said that she has learned a lot from him as he makes her see and live life in a practical way.

Extending his love and best wishes, Sakshi thanked Dhoni for making her life beautiful. Ain’t the duo just so adorable?!

Check out Sakshi Singh Rawat’s adorable wish for MS Dhoni:

Last night, MS Dhoni ringed in his 37th birthday with his daughter Ziva, wife Sakshi and rest of his team members in England. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the cricketer can be seen blowing candles on two cakes while Ziva, Sakshi and Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya sung the Happy Birthday song.

Here is the video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni cutting his birthday cake:

Speaking about Mahi and Sakshi’s love story, the duo had a typical Bollywood-inspired love story. Although they knew each other from their childhood and went to the same school in Ranchi, they could not stay in touch for long as Sakshi moved out of Ranchi and shifted to Dehradun. However, as destiny had planned, they met years later in Kolkata where Sakshi was interning at a 5-star hotel while Dhoni, who was now the captain of Indian cricket team, was staying at the hotel with the team. Soon, the duo exchanged numbers and never looked back.

The couple tied the knot on July, 2010 and welcomed their beautiful daughter Ziva into their lives in February 2015.

