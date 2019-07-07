Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38 and Indian players, stars pay rich tribute to legend cricketer. The Internation Cricket Council shared a video in which the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were seen heaping praise on Dhoni.

On 38th birthday of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, tributes and wishes for the veteran cricketer have been pouring for the successful former captain. MS Dhoni on Sunday turned 38-years-old and the cricket icon has been described as the hero of the country. The International Cricket Council have also posted a video on social media to praise the legendary wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni. The ICC in a video celebrates the Indian batsman’s achievements in the cricket profession so far.

In a video, Indian captain Virat Kohli, England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah were seen talking about the calm influence and praised the 38-year-old Dhoni for his contribution to the game.

Bumrah said that when he joined the team in 2016, Dhoni was heading the team. His calm influence and helping nature, Dhoni is a hero.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that there is so much to learn from MS Dhoni adding that Dhoni will always remain his captain and will continue to remain so.

England’s wicket-keeper Jos Buttler described Dhoni as Mr. Cool. He revealed that he has always been a huge fan of Dhoni. Another England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes said that he does not think there will be any wicket-keeper as good as Dhoni.

🔹 A name that changed the face of Indian cricket

🔹 A name inspiring millions across the globe

MS Dhoni – not just a name!

India’s wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant described MS Dhoni as the hero of the country. He said that he has learned a lot from Dhoni. He said that he got a solution to many problems from icon cricketer.

MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday in England this time. The team India is going to take on New Zealand on Tuesday in the first semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team won its last match against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

