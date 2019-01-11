Former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who was known as The Wall of Indian cricketer, today turned 46. The cricketer was wished by millions of his fans on the social networking site sites Twitter and Facebook. Dravid’s former team mate and a close friend Virendra Sehwag, who is very much active on the micro-blogging site Twitter, wished him with a mischievous Tweet. In his tweet, Sehwag said, “Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain, is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai! ( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well).”
In another Tweet, Sehwag said, “He played in the V. But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class, Consistency, Care. Proud to have played together.” Happy Birthday #Rahul Dravid.
