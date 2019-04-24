Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The greatest cricketer of the century and the highest run scorer ever Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born on April 24, 1973, in Bombay (now Mumbai). His journey from school cricket champion to Master-Blaster to the God of Cricket has been impressive as he made the world to bow at his feet. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman who scored a century of centuries in international cricket (51 in Test, 49 in ODI). He served the Indian side for over 2 decades and was the first man on earth to score a double century in one-day cricket.
The 16-year-old boy had wrecked-havoc Pakistan’s strong bowling unit in 1989 tour and showed the world that he was born to bat. In only a few matches, he became a strength for India’s batting line up and turned critics into admirers. Sachin made his debut in Karachi in front of bouncers and speedy deliveries from Pakistani pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. He made only 15 runs and was bowled by Waqar Younis, but was noted for how he took those speedy balls on his body.
In the 4th Test in Sialkot, Sachin faced a bouncer from Waqar Younis and was bleeding from the nose. He was even asked to leave by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was standing on the other end, and have some medical treatment but he refused to take the medical assistance and continued to bat. Cricket lovers can not forget that moment as a star was born that day.
Later on the same tour, in a 20-over exhibition game in Peshawar, held in parallel with the bilateral series, Sachin smashed 53 runs off only 18 balls. He scored 27 runs in one over of leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, which included 4 sixes and a boundary. Then, Indian captain, K. Srikkanth had called Sachin’s that innings as one of the best innings he has seen in his life.
Not just one, Sachin Tendulkar played many glorious innings and gave Indian fans many heart-touching moments including his first Test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990, 118 vs Pakistan at Sharjah in 1996, 155 not out vs Australia at Chennai in 1998, his highest score 248 against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004 and many other exciting innings.
For his great contribution to the sport, Sachin Tendulkar received the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997. In 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards.
