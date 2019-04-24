Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born on April 24, 1973, and served Indian cricket with best cricketing skills. Sachin has a huge fan following around the world and his fans and followers are extending wishes on social media sites, Facebook and Twitter, as Master Blaster turned 46 today.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The greatest cricketer of the century and the highest run scorer ever Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born on April 24, 1973, in Bombay (now Mumbai). His journey from school cricket champion to Master-Blaster to the God of Cricket has been impressive as he made the world to bow at his feet. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman who scored a century of centuries in international cricket (51 in Test, 49 in ODI). He served the Indian side for over 2 decades and was the first man on earth to score a double century in one-day cricket.

The 16-year-old boy had wrecked-havoc Pakistan’s strong bowling unit in 1989 tour and showed the world that he was born to bat. In only a few matches, he became a strength for India’s batting line up and turned critics into admirers. Sachin made his debut in Karachi in front of bouncers and speedy deliveries from Pakistani pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. He made only 15 runs and was bowled by Waqar Younis, but was noted for how he took those speedy balls on his body.

In the 4th Test in Sialkot, Sachin faced a bouncer from Waqar Younis and was bleeding from the nose. He was even asked to leave by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was standing on the other end, and have some medical treatment but he refused to take the medical assistance and continued to bat. Cricket lovers can not forget that moment as a star was born that day.

Later on the same tour, in a 20-over exhibition game in Peshawar, held in parallel with the bilateral series, Sachin smashed 53 runs off only 18 balls. He scored 27 runs in one over of leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, which included 4 sixes and a boundary. Then, Indian captain, K. Srikkanth had called Sachin’s that innings as one of the best innings he has seen in his life.

Not just one, Sachin Tendulkar played many glorious innings and gave Indian fans many heart-touching moments including his first Test century against England at Old Trafford, Manchester in 1990, 118 vs Pakistan at Sharjah in 1996, 155 not out vs Australia at Chennai in 1998, his highest score 248 against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2004 and many other exciting innings.

For his great contribution to the sport, Sachin Tendulkar received the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997. In 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here’s how Twitter and Facebook users wished Master-Blaster on his 46th Birthday

Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt paaji! Always has the time for sharing his valuable knowledge. #HappyBirthdaySachin #legend pic.twitter.com/A3A1eZphSS — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 23, 2019

• Most Runs against any

Opponent (3113 v SL) • Most 100s against any

Opponent (9 v Aus) • Most M.O.M against any

Opponent (12 v Aus) • Most 4s against any

Opponent (330 v Aus)#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/AFE91fnkCc — Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) April 23, 2019

He did this for around 100 times and we will remember those for our life time, Can't imagine how much pain he felt n responsibility he carried inside those gloves for decades. Love you for ever @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/gcigJ4DrL0 — Gandham Jayanth (@gandham_jayanth) April 23, 2019

Wishing Master Blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday on belhalf of all THALA Dhoni Fans. ❤️#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/rSt3u7YAlh — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 23, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySachin Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC

Most 100s in World Cups

Most Man of the Match in International Cricket

Most Man of the Series in International Cricket

WORLD CUP WINNER 2011 pic.twitter.com/puJwIGbp2h — HBD SACHIN 🙏 🇮🇳 💙 (@TNR_OFFICIAL_45) April 23, 2019

#HappyBirthdaySachin Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC

Most 100s in World Cups

Most Man of the Match in International Cricket

Most Man of the Series in International Cricket

WORLD CUP WINNER 2011 pic.twitter.com/w7KmO2nlDc — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 23, 2019

Birthday Wishes To The Master Blaster @sachin_rt Sir From All Thalapathy VIJAY Fans 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin #HBDSachinFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/BNphej8xpx — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 24, 2019

1. The definition of the game for many

2. The reason to love 🏏

3. One's favourite childhood memory

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

100. The only cricketer to score a hundred tons. 💯 reasons and more to love @sachin_rt! 😍 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PuVdh1539N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 23, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App