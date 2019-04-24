Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar today turned 46. His fans from all across the globe are extending wishes on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here are some special moments of Master Blaster's career.

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The man who took Indian cricket to new heights, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is today celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born in Mumbai (Bombay) on April 24, 1973. Sachin who scored more than 30,000 runs (15,421 in Test and 18,426 in ODI) in international cricket is also known as the God of Cricket. Sachin scored 51 Test centuries and has 49 ODI tons against his name. Master-Blaster made his debut in 1989 and served the world of cricket with amazing skills and impressive innings for more than 2 decades. He batted for India’s national side in 1989 against Pakistan at Karachi for the first time when he was 16-year-old.

Although, Sachin only managed to score 15 runs in his first innings and was removed by speedster Waqar Younis, who was also playing his debut match but was more matured and older then Tendulkar. Before getting bowled, Sachin Tendulkar faced many bouncers and speedy balls which struck him on the body also. After a few innings, the 16-year-old boy wrecked-havoc Pakistan’s strong bowling unit and told the world that he was born to bat.

On Sachin Tendulkar’s 46th birthday, we have listed down some special innings and moments from Sachin Tendulkar’s career.

The debut match:

At first, Sachin Tendulkar was shortlisted for the West Indies series but his name was dropped at the last moment. Thanks to Raj Singh Dungarpur who later picked Sachin for the prestigious series against the arch-rival Pakistan. The 16-year-old became India’s youngest player to represent the country at international level. Many mocked him and criticised the selectors for picking up a kid to bat against Pakistan’s speed giants but in just a couple of matches, Sachin turned all his critics to admirers.

His passion for the game was incredible. Sachin scored only 15 runs but the way he played strokes to Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan and Abdul Qadir showed the spark in him.

Sachin Tendulkar played with a bleeding nose:

“Mai Khelega”, these were the words of Sachin Tendulkar after a speedy bouncer struck him on the nose. It was difficult for every Indian batsman to face the firey deliveries from Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Sachin faced a speedy bouncer from Waqar and was knocked down, many thought it’s over for this kid and India will surely lose the match. Imran Khan and co. started sledging and advising him to leave the ground, even non-striker Navjot Singh Sidhu told Sachin to take some medical assistance and rest in the dugout but Sachin displayed maturity and passion for cricket far beyond his age. Squeaking the blood back, Sachin said Mai Khelega (I will bat).

After which he showed some brilliant stuff and rescued India from a tough situation. The match ended as a tie but the passion and madness for the game he showed earned him respect and space in cricket fans hearts.

Thrashing Abdul Qadir:

Sachin Tendulkar’s 53 runs innings off just 18 balls is a memorable inning for his fans. In a 20-over exhibition game in Peshawar, held in parallel with the bilateral series in 1989, Sachin hammered Pakistan’s legendary leg-spinner, Abdul Qadir. His lightning-fast runs included 27 runs in one over of Abdul Qadir. 6, 0, 4, 6, 6, 6 were enough to catch the attention of everyone sitting around the boundary line. Then, Indian captain, K. Srikkanth had called Sachin 58 run innings as one of the best innings he has seen in his life.

The Perth Test:

It was 1992, Perth Test match when Sachin Tendulkar scored a ton on world’s bounciest and speedy 22-yard track against the Australian pacers. Sachin’s shot selection, timing, gaps and running between the wicket was splendid. Commentator Richie Benaud had said that such innings deserved a crowd of a hundred thousand.

134 in Sharjah Cup final:

Sachin Tendulkar played one of the most remembered innings in 1998 Sharjah Cup finals. It was his 25th birthday and he scored a dominating century and propelled his side to a 6-wicket win against the Kangaroos. Australia scored a gigantic total of 272 runs after losing 9 wickets in the final match. But Master Blaster had some other plans as he wreaked-havoc Aussie bowling line-up studded with Michael Kasprowicz, Damien Flemming and Shane Warne. Tendulkar scored 134 runs off 131 balls in that match.

First man to score double hundred in ODIs:

February 24, 2010, Gwalior. In the ODI series against South Africa, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first double hundred on 147 balls. The God of cricket displayed another outstanding game but this time, he made protease to bow down on knees. Like every other big record, Sachin bagged the record of scoring first double hundred in 50-over cricket format.

Commentator Ravi Shastri at that time had said that’s why is known as the god of cricket, he called him the first man on the planet to score a double hundred.

World Cup win:

Sachin Tendulkar was all in tears as Team India won the World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. It was a dream for Sachin Tendulkar to lift the World Cup trophy which came true after India outclassed Srilanka at the Wankhede stadium.

He was waiving flag all around the park. Other members of the team, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lifted him on shoulders to cheer and celebrate the World Cup win.

#HappyBirthdaySachin Most International Runs

Most International 100s

Most International 50s

Most Runs In World Cups

Most Runs in Single WC

Most 100s in World Cups

Most Man of the Match in International Cricket

Most Man of the Series in International Cricket

WORLD CUP WINNER 2011 pic.twitter.com/w7KmO2nlDc — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 23, 2019

