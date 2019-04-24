Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Mumbai Indians cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah wished Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar through a video. All the cricketers extended their wishes and thanked Sachin for being supportive always.

Master-Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 46th birthday today. He was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai to a Marathi writer Ramesh Tendulkar and his wife Rajni Tendulkar. Sachin is also known as the Master-Blaster or the God of Cricket for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. In 200 Test matches, Sachin scored more than 15,921 runs, 463 ODIs, he made 18426 runs which takes his total runs to more than 30,000. The gigantic total includes 51 Test and 49 ODI centuries and Sachin managed to entertain the crowd with the best of the cricket.

Not just as a player, Sachin has been guiding the young cricketers as a mentor too. Currently, Sachin is sharing his experience with players of Mumbai Indians and helping them to improve their game and skills. And on Sachin Tendulkar’s special day, Mumbai Indians cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah wished their mentor, their guide and Paaji (Big brother in Punjabi, what teammates call him) a very happy birthday through a video.

In the 1 minute long video, Yuvraj Singh was the first man to wishes Sachin Tendulkar. He called him an eternal greatest batsman of all time. Yuvraj Singh said wishing you a great Happy Birthday, lots of love and love you Paaji as always.

Number 2 on the video was young Mumbai cricketer Aditya Tare. Tare spoke in Marathi and said, hearty wishes to Sachin sir on his birthday. He thanked the legend for inspiring not just him but the entire upcoming generation from the whole country. Tare said he wants to thank Sachin sir for everything he contributed to cricket.

Windies all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, who is a long-time member of Mumbai Indians and shares the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar, also wished the Master Blaster. Pollard said Happy Birthday and hope you continue to see long and more memories of life.

Sachin Tendulkar and Keiron Pollard have played together for Mumbai Indians and now Sachin is supporting the team as a mentor.

The last man in the video was pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who said that it’s incomplete without saying that everybody learns a lot from Sachin sir. Youngsters follow him whenever they are in doubt. Thank you for being always supportive and guiding the team. Have a great year.

About the Mumbai Indians:

The Mumbai Indians (MI) is a Mumbai based franchise cricket team in the Indian Premier League. It is owned by the Ambani group and their home ground is Wankhede Stadium. The brand value of the Mumbai Indians was estimated to be $106 million, making them the most valuable IPL franchise for the second year in a row and the first franchise to cross $100 million-mark among the IPL franchises.

