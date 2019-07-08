Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: On Monday, July 8, cricket icon Sourav Ganguly turned 47. The Cricket Dada is famous for his fiery personality both on and off the field. India team had won several championships during his captaincy.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Monday turned 47-years-old. Popularly known as Dada, Ganguly is described as one of the cricket icons in World history. The former captain is regarded as the greatest captains in Indian cricket. Sourav Ganguly is famous for his leadership skills, aggressive approach, and batting skills and others. The 47-year-old made his debut against England and registered century at the Lord’s.

Dada is the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India. Ganguly is remembered as one of the fiery personality who made a memorable scene while taking off his jersey and swinging it in the air.

Ganguly has scored 11,363 runs in around 311 matches in the one-day internationals. The former captain is still at the third run-scorer for India in the ODIs. Both Ganguly and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is famous for opening partnerships. The duo had made 6609 runs 136 games. The runs include 21-century partnerships and 23 half-century partnerships.

In 2000, Sourav Ganguly took over the captaincy of the Indian team. He is credited with changing the mindset of Indian players in several things including overseas win, aggressive approach during the game and others.

He is credited with several series. He drew a TEst series in Australia and England. He defeated Pakistan at their own country. It was because of his leadership qualities, India managed to reach World Cup 2003 finals and for the first time in many years displayed a fighting spirit in the overseas field.

Several players have wished the Indian cricket icon on his birthday. Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag took to social media website and paid a rich tribute to the Dada. Sehwag wrote, “Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain, Dada @SGanguly99! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You !”

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to wish Saurav Ganguly on his birthday. VVS Laxman wrote, “Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada”

