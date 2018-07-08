The Prince of Kolkata Sourav Ganguly turned 46 today. The skipper, who redefined team India, had bagged many big titles and wins on home ground and overseas. Sourav Ganguly is the 3rd batsman in International cricket history to score more than 10,000 runs after Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam Ul Haq. On his 46 birthday, Twitterati wished Sourav Ganguly through Twitter posts.

Former Indian Cricket skipper, Sourav Ganguly turned 46 on July 8. The captain, who led team India in an aggressive manner, was born in on July 8, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly or as his teammates and fans call him Dada or the prince of Kolkata, is one of the most successful India captains, who led team India to several victories in the home and overseas.

Dada is the 3rd cricketer in the history of the game to cross the 10,000 run mark in One Day International’s (ODI), after Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam Ul Haq. Currently, he is the 8th highest run scorer with 11, 363 runs in 311 matches.

Sourav Ganguly had lead Indian side to World Cup Finals 2003 and his t-shirt waving victory at Lords against England is unforgettable. For his amazing control and stroke play square of the wicket, Sourav Ganguly earned a nickname as God of Off Side and Master of Covers.

Tweeple wished Sourav Ganguly a very happy birthday with heart touching posts:

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man,

#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Happy Birthday to one of the most inspiring man, the man who changed the face and attitude of Indian Cricket. Aise bhi koi chadhta hai kya @SGanguly99 dada !#HappyBirthdayDada , have a great life ahead pic.twitter.com/KjiggQcAuS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

Wishing @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday. Bhalo theko — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 8, 2018

Many many happy returns of d day dadi @SGanguly99 🍰😊 Wish u hav a great one nd may God always bless u nd ur family members 👍 pic.twitter.com/Exe44NIrfY — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 8, 2018

A former #indian #cricketer and captain of the @ICTOfficialFC and the #President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Best wishes to Sh. @SGanguly99 ji on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/jJVSm6xOB5 — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) July 8, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday and best of health dada! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/z4t4eoO0If — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2018

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly. The Captain Who Put The Much Needed Aggression In Team India & Made Them Believe That You Can Win No Matter How Difficult The Situations Are. This Pic Is Etched Into The Heart Of All Cricket Fans. Thank You Dada For Such Memories🙏#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/yYvWwtI4ZA — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 7, 2018

Reason I started loving Cricket – “SOURAV GANGULY”

Aggression, Never Give Up Attitude, Fearless Approach, Stylish Left Handed Batsman and above all He was/is a “LEADER”😎😎🔥🔥@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/hQoN7F2mbc — Pawankalyan (@Kapilvarala) July 7, 2018

Sourav Ganguly the man who Redefined Indian team!

Redefined players altitude!

Redefined Indian cricket history! He brought new colour to Indian team! Happy Birthday Dada! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 7, 2018

In My childhood cricket

Six means Ganguly

Ganguly means Six

DaDa 😍🙏👏👍#SouravGanguly#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/AcFjmXvTmt — Jeevan_kumar_Naidu_chabolu (@jeevan__pj) July 7, 2018

On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly. –Rahul Dravid#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/KtZgKYuzOy — #Mahanadu2018🚲🚲🚲🚲✌️✌️✌️ (@SravanVadlamudi) July 7, 2018

