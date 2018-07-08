Former Indian Cricket skipper, Sourav Ganguly turned 46 on July 8. The captain, who led team India in an aggressive manner, was born in on July 8, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly or as his teammates and fans call him Dada or the prince of Kolkata, is one of the most successful India captains, who led team India to several victories in the home and overseas.

Dada is the 3rd cricketer in the history of the game to cross the 10,000 run mark in One Day International’s (ODI), after Sachin Tendulkar and Inzamam Ul Haq. Currently, he is the 8th highest run scorer with 11, 363 runs in 311 matches.

Sourav Ganguly had lead Indian side to World Cup Finals 2003 and his t-shirt waving victory at Lords against England is unforgettable. For his amazing control and stroke play square of the wicket, Sourav Ganguly earned a nickname as God of Off Side and Master of Covers.

Tweeple wished Sourav Ganguly a very happy birthday with heart touching posts:

