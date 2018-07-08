Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag wished Sourav Ganguly on his 46th birthday with a funny tweet. Sourav Ganguly's opening mate Virendra Sehwag described dada's batting style in 4 hilarious steps.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday turned 46. Sourav Ganguly was born on July 8, 1972, in Behal, Kolkata. The prince of Kolkata redefined the team India and sparked a fire of aggression in players. Sourav Ganguly’s close friend and opening partner Virender Sehwag wished Dada in a mischievous manner. Viru took social media site Twitter to wish Sourav Ganguly in his own way.

Virender Sehwag in his Tweet described how Sourav Ganguly used to hit long sixes easily:

“Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada “

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track

Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended)

Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out

Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching

To a wonderful man,

#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

Ganguly redefined the Indian cricket with remarkable leadership skills and built a new team India of youngsters. Dada registered many remarkable victories under his leadership including the famous win at Lords and 2003 World Cup final journey.

On the offside, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly. –Rahul Dravid#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/KtZgKYuzOy — #Mahanadu2018🚲🚲🚲🚲✌️✌️✌️ (@SravanVadlamudi) July 7, 2018

The wall of Indian cricket Rahul Dravid had once said that on the off-side, first there is God, then Sourav Ganguly! The cricketer got the name, god of offside, because of his great control over square the wicket.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More