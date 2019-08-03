Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: The emotional video which was shared by goal machine Sunil Chhetri has surfaced on the internet again, In the video, Chhetri had urged fans to come to the stadium and support the Indian football team. The video was later shared by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and millions of sports lovers.

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri turned 35 on Saturday, August 3. The goal machine who has struck 71 international goals and is only behind Portegues great Cristiano Ronaldo’s 88 goal mark. He is followed by Lionel Messi 68. On his birthday, a throwback video surfaced on the internet again, in which, Chhetri had made an emotional appeal. He was in tears and had requested Indian fans to support football just like they love cricket. The video was shared by the captain in December 2018, when Indian had crushed Chinese Taipei 5-0 during the Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.

He urged in front of more than 2500 fans present at the stadium and later shared it through his Twitter account asking people to come out, watch and support the Indian national football team.

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

In the video, Chettri started with a big thank you note to the fans, who came out to the Mumbai stadium to support the team. He said it means a lot to the team. “I’m making this video, not for you guys, I’m going to speak, appeal and request all of you, who did not come. To everyone, who is not a football fan…please come and watch us. Two reasons…number one: it is the best game in the world and number two, we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not go the same person back home,” Chhetri said.

He appealed to people to love them, support them, criticize them, abuse them, but come to the stadium. That video was shared by millions of sports lovers including Indian captain Virat Kohli and former skipper MS Dhoni.

Today, on Sunil Chhetri’s birthday, the video again came to the center and was liked by thousands of netizens to support the game and bring the spotlight on football.

