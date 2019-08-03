Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri turns 35 today. Sunil Chhetri is the highest goal-scorer for the Indian football team with 67 goals and the most-capped player with 111 appearances.

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri turns 35 today. Chhetri who leads the Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC and Indian national team both undoubtedly is the best soccer player of his generation in our country. On January 6, 2019, Chhetri has become the second-highest goal-scorer in the international football among active players with scoring 67 goals in his 105 appearances for the national side, after Cristiano Ronaldo. He achieved this tremendous height for the Indian football team beating the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar.

Sunil Chhetri is the highest goal-scorer of all time for the Indian football team and the most-capped player with 111 appearances.

Chhetri born in Secundrabad on August 3, 1984, but he changed his residence several times due to his Army officer dad’s postings. However, Chhetri considers New Delhi as his hometown.

Chhetri started his professional career at Mohun Bagan, which is a club based Kolkata. After playing 3 years in Mohun Bagan, he moved to JCT and scored 21 goals in 48 games. Chhetri also played for Indian clubs like East Bengal, Dempo, Chirag United. Chhetri was signed by Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer in 2010 and Sporting Clube de Portugal of the Primeira Liga in 2012.

Chhetri’s brilliant performance helped India win the 2007 Nehru Cup, 2009 Nehru Cup, 2012 Nehru Cup and 2011 SAFF Championship. Chhetri has been named AIFF Player of the year for six times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018-19.

Here are some top goals of Indian football star Sunil Chhetri:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App