Indian football team star Sunil Chhetri is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Chhetri is the highest goal-scorer for the Indian football team with 71 goals and the most-capped player with 111 matches.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has turned 35 today and his fans are all set to celebrate India forward’s birthday. Social media has been flooded with birthday wishes for the Indian captain. His fans excitement also made him trending on Twitter at the moment. In a country, where cricket considered as no less than a religion, a footballer trending on social media is quite an achievement.

Sunil Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer in international matches among active players after Cristiano Ronaldo. He is all-time top goal scorer for the Indian football team with 71 goals and most-capped player as well with 111 appearances. Sunil Chhetri has been named an Asian Icon by AFC in 2018.

Chhetri started his career with Mohun Bagan football club in 2002. He played for Indian football clubs like JCT, Chirag United. Chhetri also played abroad for Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer in 2010 and signed by Sporting Clube de Portugal of the Primeira Liga. He currently plays for Bengaluru FC, an Indian football club based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Sunil Chhetri’s brilliant performance helped India to win 2007 Nehru Cup, 2009 Nehru Cup, 2012 Nehru Cup and 2011 SAFF Championship. Under his leadership, the Indian football team had reached their second-highest FIFA ranking of all time a year ago. Chhetri’s popularity and fanbase proved that instead of not belonging from a popular sport like cricket, the Indian football captain is still a sporting legend in our country.

Here’s how fans reacted on social media in Sunil Chhetri’s birthday:

Happy Birthday Captain!!

Hope you achieve greater heights in National colours and make Indian Football proud.#SunilChhetri pic.twitter.com/qcSCQxvHnJ — Anupam Roy (@AnupamRoy_ar7) August 2, 2019

