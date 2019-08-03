Star Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri turned 35 today. He was born on August 3, 1984, in Secunderabad, India. Chhetri is the world's 2nd highest goal scorer at the international level after Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Lionel Messi.

Indian football poster boy and skipper Sunil Chhetri is celebrating his 35th birthday today. He is one of the finest footballers in the world who has been showcasing his skills from the last couple of years. Chhetri has scored 71 international goals. He is world’s top at the second spot in International goals tally only behind Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo who has struck 88 goals in his career so far. He is being followed closely by Argentinian stalwart Lionel Messi with 68 strikes. The Indian football legend had started his career with domestic club Mohal Bagan in 2002 and pushed and promoted the game in the country. He has bagged many achievements in his football career. He was the man who made Bengaluru FC champion in the maiden season of Indian Super League (ISL) in 2018-19.

For the first 3 seasons of Indian Super League 2013 to 2015, Chhetri represented Bengaluru FC and was later traded to the Mumbai City for a fat amount of Rs 1.2 crores, which made him the most expensive Indian player. Later, after the merger of I-League teams in ISL, he came back to the Bengaluru.

After Bhaicung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri is the man who has gained maximum popularity, respect, and love from the Indian fans. He has also power India on many occasions to register thumping victories against the world best teams. For his immense contribution to the game, Chhetri received Arjuna award in 2011 and awarded Padma Shri in 2019. Chhetri has also been named AIFF Player of the Year a record six times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018–19.

Have you seen super heroes?

with his heads high and eyes with full pride the boy replied, yes i have seen, his name is @chetrisunil11 💓#HappyBirthdaySunilChhetri #SunilChhetri 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wHIBXW5WqO — Comrade RK 💓 (@ErramRakesh) August 3, 2019

Happy birthday legend @chetrisunil11#HappyBirthdaySunilChhetri

SS of last year wish and look at the rply of #SunilChhetri 😍 pic.twitter.com/JjXNEdzWue — Mohanlal The Legend (@MohanlalMedia) August 3, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App