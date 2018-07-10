India's legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Monday turned 69. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with Sunny Gavaskar with innovative posts. Twitterati also wished little master as one of the finest openers of all time.

The Nawab of Najafgarh shared a picture of omelette with sunny side up. Viru called the Gavaskar as Dabanng for the way he was used to threat bowlers with his strokes.

“Today, SunnySideUp for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation, ‘Fusfusana Band-India Bano Dabangg’. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you without any fear and protective gear. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar,” Viru on Twitter.

Today, #SunnySideUp ,for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation , 'Fusfusana Band-India bano Dabanng'. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you,without any fear and protective gear.

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/UDxL12QsrQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2018

July 7th- MS Dhoni

July 8th- Sourav Ganguly

July 9th- ?

July 10th- Sunil Gavaskar

The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today.#JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2018

The master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished Sunny Gavaskar his own style. Sachin posted a Tweet in Marathi to congratulate little master.

The legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar played scored 10122 runs in 125 test matches and 3092 runs in 108 One Day Interational’s (ODI). Before Sachin Tendulkar he was holding the record of highest number of tons in Test cricket.

Birthday Greetings to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar. Playing fearlessly against the most fearsome bowlers in their own conditions, he instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai pic.twitter.com/Odv84zHKPA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2018

Cricketer VVS Laxman called little master as inspiration and childhood hero.

Birthday greetings to the legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 10, 2018

Happy Birthday to the man who inspired a generation of Cricket lovers. The man who defined a new era in batsmanship with his courage and skills. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar sir ! pic.twitter.com/WxyXk6AiGg — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 10, 2018

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif wished Sunil Gavaskar saying little master has inspired the generation of cricket lovers. #HappyBirthday Sunil Gavaskar

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar First to reach 10000 Test Runs

Most Test Hundreds v West Indies (13)

Most Runs in Debut Series (774 v West Indies)

Only player to score Test Double Hundred in all 4 innings.

Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1980

World Cup Winner, 1983 pic.twitter.com/MhqaGtIE2Q — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 9, 2018

