The little master Sunil Gavaskar on Monday turned 69. Cricketers and his fans wished Sunny Gavaskar and congratulated the legend. Twitterati shared posts and birthday greeting on Gavaskar’s timeline. The best and innovative wish came from former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

The Nawab of Najafgarh shared a picture of omelette with sunny side up. Viru called the Gavaskar as Dabanng for the way he was used to threat bowlers with his strokes.

“Today, SunnySideUp for a man who taught a- not very high on confidence generation, ‘Fusfusana Band-India Bano Dabangg’. He was truly a Dabanng for his courage to face bowlers who looked like killing you without any fear and protective gear. Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar,” Viru on Twitter.

The master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished Sunny Gavaskar his own style. Sachin posted a Tweet in Marathi to congratulate little master.     

The legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar played scored 10122 runs in 125 test matches and 3092 runs in 108 One Day Interational’s (ODI). Before Sachin Tendulkar he was holding the record of highest number of tons in Test cricket.

Cricketer VVS Laxman called little master as inspiration and childhood hero.

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif wished Sunil Gavaskar saying little master has inspired the generation of cricket lovers. #HappyBirthday Sunil Gavaskar  

