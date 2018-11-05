Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Skipper and run machine Virat Kohli on will be celebrating his 30 birthday. On the big day, cricket and Virat Kohli fans from across the country extended their wishes. The Delhi boy, who took the Indian cricket to the sky, has registered his name in the list of greatest cricketers in a very short period of time and scored more than 1202 runs.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday, November 5, turned 30 and his fans from across the country extended wishes to the run machine. The Delhi boy, who took the Indian cricket to the sky, has registered his name in the list of greatest cricketers in a very short period of time. Virat Kohli has scored 1202 runs at an average of 133.55 in 14 innings this year.

According to the reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be celebrating the special occasion together in Haridwar. The reports further added that Virat and Anushka Sharma landed on the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Saturday night and made their way to the Hotel Aananda in Narendra Nagar, and both of them are expected to stay in the holy city till November 7. Mr and Mrs Kohli will be celebrating the special day the Maharaj Anant Baba’s ashram, who is Anushka’s family’s spiritual guru.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished the apple of their eyes on Twitter saying, “Too many more match-winning knocks, here’s wishing #TeamIndia Captain and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday 🎂🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayVK.”

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif wished Virat Kohli saying, “With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a #HappyBirthdayVirat.”

Thanking his fans for the flood of wishes on social media sites, Virat Kohli posted a picture of the cake and said “Thank you everyone for all the love and the wishes.”

