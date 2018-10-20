Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag turned 40 on Saturday. Virendra Sehwag or as former teammates call him Viru was a nightmare to oppositions bowlers. His explosive batting style had changed the dynamic of the Test cricket and scored more than 17,000 runs at the international level. Sehwag was an aggressive right-handed batsman and a part-time right-arm off-spinner. He played his first One Day International in 1999 and joined the Indian test side in 2001.
He was the first man for India to score 300 hundred in a Test match and he was also named as Multan Ka Sultan for scoring a powerful ton. On his 40th birthday, fans and former teammates extended thier wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter. Former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly said, ” Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday.”
The birthday boy replied saying “Dada, Sir aap hain. Main toh pair. Thank you for your wishes, Love.”
Here’s how Twitterati wished Virendra Sehwag on his 40th birthday:
