Happy Birthday Virendra Sehwag: Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag is celebrating his 40th birthday today. India's explosive batsman, who struck over 12000 runs was a nightmare for the bowlers. On this special day, Twitterati extended their wishes to the former cricketer.

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag turned 40 on Saturday. Virendra Sehwag or as former teammates call him Viru was a nightmare to oppositions bowlers. His explosive batting style had changed the dynamic of the Test cricket and scored more than 17,000 runs at the international level. Sehwag was an aggressive right-handed batsman and a part-time right-arm off-spinner. He played his first One Day International in 1999 and joined the Indian test side in 2001.

He was the first man for India to score 300 hundred in a Test match and he was also named as Multan Ka Sultan for scoring a powerful ton. On his 40th birthday, fans and former teammates extended thier wishes on micro-blogging site Twitter. Former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly said, ” Viru sir @virendersehwag happy birthday.”

The birthday boy replied saying “Dada, Sir aap hain. Main toh pair. Thank you for your wishes, Love.”

Here’s how Twitterati wished Virendra Sehwag on his 40th birthday:

Wishing the modern generation's Viv Richards a.k.a. @virendersehwag, my dear friend a very happy birthday! Hope you have an eventful year full of happiness and joy! pic.twitter.com/XkXlikLy22 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2018

Happy birthday to a person who gives so much delight and happiness @virendersehwag #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SiyxfV04SN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag 🎂🎂🎂

May you be blessed with health and happiness forever! #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/SLsVeKL36D — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 20, 2018

From hitting shots on ground to hitting shots off ground with wit & humour, you truly are a champion @virendersehwag. Wishing you a very happy birthday & hope you achieve success in all that you do! #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/9pCaN6OXKd — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 20, 2018

Legend, @virendersehwag – I just want to wish U a happy birthday and long life! Keep inspiring! Lots of respect to you and hope you get some cake on the face 😊 have a great day 🥂🎂 #ViruBirthday #Youngster 👊🏿🕺🏾😁 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) October 20, 2018

The one who played

Test match like an Odi 😍

Odi match like a T20😍

T20 match like EA cricket😍

Replacement for this champ

(ERROR_404) NOT FOUND

There is no sehwag before sehwag era and there will not be another Sehwag after sehwag era#HappyBirthdayViru #HappyBirthdaysehwag LVU pic.twitter.com/XbmSL6jSE9 — nanirebels (@nanirebels3) October 20, 2018

Happy Dussehra. Wishing you all happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/TRl3KqNeLD — SehwagCricketAcademy (@SehwagAcademy) October 19, 2018

I remember when i bunk my classes just to watch ur batting paji

U r always my all time FAVOURITE cricketer @virendersehwag

Wish u very very #HappyBirthday paji 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂

Hv a grt year ahead🎂✌🙏

#HappyBirthdayViru #HappyBirthdaySehwag pic.twitter.com/Rc4Orl0eTp — Anand Nagar (@AnandNagar9) October 20, 2018

Happy b'day to most dangerous man for bowler

😊😊

#HappyBirthdayViru — Ajay Jangra (@AjJangr) October 20, 2018

Happy Birthday @virendersehwag Paaji 🎂 The Man who has Guts to hit back to back 4 fours on 183* & reach 200 in Style 😎#HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/nJHOtqQ2AQ — Vishal 🇮🇳 (@Vishal_Srt10) October 20, 2018

The most fearless batsman who was a terror to the opposition teams🇮🇳🔥🎂🏏

A weapon Indian team was fortunate to have🏏🔥🇮🇳

Wishing @virendersehwag many happy returns of the day🎂❣️

From #ViratKohli Fans & #Virushka Family♥️

🍰 #HappyBirthdayViru 🍰 pic.twitter.com/UouECPuahF — Virushka FanClub (@VirushkaFanclub) October 20, 2018

