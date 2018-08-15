The Indian contingent hoisted the tricolour at the Athletes Village of the Asian Games in both Jakarta and Palembang. More than 25 athletes from the Indian side attended the ceremony in Palembang

The Indian tricolour was unfurled in a simple yet elegant ceremony at the Games Village with Indian athletes and officials as attendees.

Marking India’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indian contingent hoisted the tricolour at the Athletes Village of the Asian Games in both Jakarta and Palembang. More than 25 athletes from the Indian side attended the ceremony in Palembang, where deputy Chef de Mission Balbir Singh Kushwaha hoisted the tricolour.

The Asian Games International Relationship & Protocoller (IR & P) Coordinator in Palembang, Yassir Arafat, was invited as the chief guest of the ceremony.

The men’s and women’s handball teams are already in Indonesia as their matches have started before th opening ceremony on August 18.

The hockey contingent both men and women landed today while the boxing team is expected to Jakarta on Thursday.

“Happy Independence Day !!! …sending you all Independence Day wishes from Jakarta,” men’s hockey team captain P R Sreejesh tweeted after reaching Jakarta.

Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza shared a video to mark the celebrations. In the video, Sania shared when she felt she got her independence for the first time. In the 45-second long video, Sania talked about the difficulties Indian women face while entering sports as it was considered a thing they are not supposed to do.

“Women playing sport was considered somewhat as a taboo or some kind of thing they are not supposed to do. I, for one, had a lot of people saying that you should wear a certain thing or you will become too dark. I obviously was not going to let restrictions come in my way of achieving my dreams,” Sania said in the video.

The day I won the first point for my country on international turf was the day I got freedom from my naysayers. That was #MyIndependenceDay. When was yours? @olacabs pic.twitter.com/CjluBqg8OI — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2018

Sania has been many a time trolled on social media with trollsters asking her to prove her loyalty towards India, but every time she has managed to give fitting replies to the trollers.

