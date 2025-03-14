Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Happy News! CSK Partners With MTC For Free Bus Travel To IPL 2025 Home Matches

CSK partners with MTC to offer free bus travel for IPL 2025 home matches. Fans can use match tickets as travel passes, starting three hours before games.

Happy News! CSK Partners With MTC For Free Bus Travel To IPL 2025 Home Matches


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has announced a partnership with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Chennai to provide free bus travel for fans attending home matches at Chepauk Stadium during the IPL 2025 season.

Free Bus Travel for CSK Fans

For the second consecutive year, fans holding match tickets for CSK’s home games can avail free travel on non-AC MTC buses. This offer is valid for three hours before match kickoff, allowing smooth and hassle-free transportation across the city. The match ticket itself will serve as a bus pass.

CSK’s Commitment to Fan Experience

CSK Managing Director K.S. Viswanathan emphasized that the initiative is aimed at enhancing matchday convenience. “This partnership ensures fans can enjoy the full experience of CSK matches from the moment they leave their homes. We urge more supporters to opt for public transport and reduce traffic congestion,” he said.

During IPL 2024, around 8,000 fans used the MTC bus service per match, and CSK expects even higher participation this year.

First Home Match Against Mumbai Indians on March 23

CSK’s first match at Chepauk Stadium is scheduled for March 23, 2025, against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, both teams being five-time IPL champions. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the free bus travel for a seamless matchday experience.

