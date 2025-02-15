Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Harbhajan Singh And MS Dhoni Reunite At Party Months After 'No Friendship' Claim

Harbhajan Singh And MS Dhoni Reunite At Party Months After ‘No Friendship’ Claim

A viral video from the event shows Dhoni engaging in a brief conversation with Harbhajan and even helping him with a chair, leaving fans surprised.

Harbhajan Singh And MS Dhoni Reunite At Party Months After ‘No Friendship’ Claim


In a surprising turn of events, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was recently seen at a party with MS Dhoni, just months after claiming that the duo doesn’t talk to each other. The viral video from the event has left cricket fans puzzled, as Harbhajan had previously stated that it had been over a decade since his last conversation with the former Indian captain.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Dhoni engaging in a brief conversation with Harbhajan and even assisting him with a chair. This sighting contradicts Harbhajan’s earlier comments, where he mentioned that their last discussion took place while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is the video:

Harbhajan and Dhoni have a rich cricketing history together, having played 212 international matches across formats. Under Dhoni’s leadership, Harbhajan was a crucial part of India’s title-winning campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. The two also shared the field in the IPL, with Harbhajan playing for CSK in 2018 and 2019. His performance in the 2019 season, where he picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches, was instrumental in CSK reaching the final.

Interestingly, Harbhajan isn’t the only former cricketer to make such claims about Dhoni. Yuvraj Singh, another key member of India’s past successes, has also admitted that he is not on close terms with Dhoni despite their on-field camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is all set to play in IPL 2025, having been retained by CSK for ₹4 crore as an uncapped player. Fans eagerly await to see the legendary captain back in action, leading the Chennai-based franchise in yet another season of the tournament.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Cricketers, Not Film Stars’, R Ashwin Slams The ‘Superstar Culture’ In Cricket

Filed under

Harbhajan Singh MS Dhoni

