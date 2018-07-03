Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday turned 38. The Turbanator dismissed more than 600 batsmen in his international career. Harbhajan's teammates, friends and fans wished cricketer on through Twitter.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday, July 3. The Turbanator was born in Jalandhar, Punjab and has trapped world class cricketers with his turning balls. Harbhajan Singh or as his teammates, friends and fans call him Bhaji is a fun loving guy, who has been in many mischievous activities with his close friend Yuvraj Singh and senior player Sachin Tendulkar.

The cricketer has played more than 300 international matches and dismissed more than 600 wickets in international cricket. Harbhajan’s friends and fellow cricketers wished him through Twitter posts.

The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018

Super birthday Bhajju pa! For the year ahead with more Thamizh, Super Smiles and Bhangra moves! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/C6ctTe4u8x — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 3, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh 🎂🎂🎂

My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji pic.twitter.com/12NxpspXPZ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh Bhajii Bhaji. This is the pic whn I was in 6th Class, it was not smart Phone era. I requested Bhajji Bhaji to come with me to studio & he humbly accepted. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/kgoPeHQClS — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 3, 2018

Many more happy returns of the day, @harbhajan_singh . May your life be filled with love, joy and goodness. A very Happy Birthday, Bhajji ! pic.twitter.com/3l8OT2JDNB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2018

Here's wishing the very funny, very humorous @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday… pic.twitter.com/rYPMy1bxHi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2018

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh . Wish you love, success and happiness! pic.twitter.com/hgOjZhFs8d — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2018

May all your wishes and dreams come true, Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh ! #HappyBirthdayBhajjupa — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 3, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday bajju pa @harbhajan_singh — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) July 3, 2018

Many many Happy Returns of the day Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh 🎂🎂🎂 — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) July 3, 2018

Happy birthday to Bhajji @harbhajan_singh — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 3, 2018

Many many happy returns of d day @harbhajan_singh Paa G 🍰 Hav a super duper one ☝️ May God always blesses u nd ur family members. pic.twitter.com/d4XNDtL1oX — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 3, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More