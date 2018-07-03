Cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday, July 3. The Turbanator was born in Jalandhar, Punjab and has trapped world class cricketers with his turning balls. Harbhajan Singh or as his teammates, friends and fans call him Bhaji is a fun loving guy, who has been in many mischievous activities with his close friend Yuvraj Singh and senior player Sachin Tendulkar.

The cricketer has played more than 300 international matches and dismissed more than 600 wickets in international cricket. Harbhajan’s friends and fellow cricketers wished him through Twitter posts.

