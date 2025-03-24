Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash Over ‘London Me Kaali Taxi Ka…’ Remark On Jofra Archer

With mounting criticism over Harbhajan’s comment and Archer’s struggles on the field, the incident has become a major talking point in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Former Indian cricketer and IPL 2025 commentator Harbhajan Singh has stirred a major controversy following his on-air remarks about England pacer Jofra Archer during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match. The comment, which referenced London’s black taxis while discussing Archer’s expensive bowling spell, has sparked outrage on social media, with many calling it racially insensitive.

Harbhajan’s Controversial Comment

The incident took place in the 18th over of the first innings when Archer was struggling against SRH batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. As Archer leaked consecutive boundaries, Harbhajan remarked:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai” (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side).

While the remark was seemingly meant to describe Archer’s high economy rate, it quickly drew backlash for its racial undertones. Given Harbhajan’s own past experiences with racism during his playing days, fans expressed disappointment, calling the statement inappropriate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Outrage

The comment went viral on social media platforms like X, with users demanding an apology from Harbhajan and even calling for his removal from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. Many users criticized him for making a racially insensitive remark, while others questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL broadcasters over the lack of immediate action. As of now, Harbhajan Singh has not issued any statement addressing the controversy.

𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘇𝗲:

He called Jofra Archer a “black London taxi” during live commentary During IPL.

Shame Shame Shame#HarbhajanSingh #JofraArcher #IPL2025 #RRvsSRH #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/zNPlVeBfgN — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) March 23, 2025

Apart from the controversy, Jofra Archer’s first match in IPL 2025 was one to forget. The England pacer registered the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, conceding 76 runs without a wicket surpassing Mohit Sharma’s 0/73 for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

With mounting criticism over Harbhajan’s comment and Archer’s struggles on the field, the incident has become a major talking point in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Whether Harbhajan will respond to the backlash or face any action from the BCCI remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul To Stay Absent In IPL Match 2025 ? DC vs LSG Match Today