Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday criticised fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya for his poor performance against England in the Lord’s test against England. After team India’s humiliating defeat by an innings and 159 runs, Harbhajan Singh’s anger burst out at Hardik Pandya saying the tag of all-rounder should be removed from his name. In a statement, Harbhajan Singh said it is unfair to think that Hardik Pandeya can overnight turn as Kapil Dev.

“Hardik Pandya has not got many runs as a batsman and the captain doesn’t seem to have confidence in his bowling. If he doesn’t bowl in these conditions then things will only get difficult for him and the Indian team in the future,” Harbhajan Singh said during an interview.

Harbhajan Singh compared Hardik’s performance with English all-rounder Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, who have contributed in every department for their team.

“We have to remove the all-rounder tag from him as an all-rounder contributes in both the departments as Stokes, Curran did in the first Test and now Woakes has done at the Lord’s. The same is expected of Hardik Pandya, he cannot become Kapil Dev overnight!,” the spinner added.

