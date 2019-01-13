Senior cricketer Harbhajan Singh and selector MSK Prasad on Sunday praised youngster Rishabh Pant. Harbhajan compared the young cricketer with Australia's legend cricketer Adam Gilchrist and said that Pant can be handy for team India just like former Aussie wicket-keeper. While Indian national selector MSK Prasad also batted for the left-hander and said that a champion player is in making.

Senior cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised youngster Rishabh Pant, who had batted explosively against England and Australia. In an interview, Harbhajan Singh said that the wicket-keeper batsman should have been included in the ODI team as he has the X-factor in him to solve team’s middle-order problems. Harbhajan compared the young cricketer with Australia’s legend cricketer Adam Gilchrist and said that Pant can be handy for team India just like former Aussie wicket-keeper.

“Rishabh Pant has that X-factor in him, which Adam Gilchrist had,” Harbhajan said. “He has the potential to hit six sixes, I am not talking about six sixes in an over but if he plays 30 balls he has the ability to hit at least six sixes, which can be game-changing,” the Turbanator added.

“I think Rishabh Pant is a must in the Indian team because if we lose three early wickets, we need to have a power-hitter lower down the order. I think his inclusion will not only strengthen India’s batting line-up but also fix the middle-order issues,” he added.

Selector MSK Prasad also batted for the left-hander and said that a champion player is in making. Prasad told media that Pant played 3 T20I games and 4 Test matches in Australia and that had an impact on his body. He needed complete rest for two weeks and then we will take a call on how many matches he will play.

MSK Prasad said that a champion player in the making and even he is not fully aware of the kind of potential he has.

