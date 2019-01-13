Senior cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday praised youngster Rishabh Pant, who had batted explosively against England and Australia. In an interview, Harbhajan Singh said that the wicket-keeper batsman should have been included in the ODI team as he has the X-factor in him to solve team’s middle-order problems. Harbhajan compared the young cricketer with Australia’s legend cricketer Adam Gilchrist and said that Pant can be handy for team India just like former Aussie wicket-keeper.
“Rishabh Pant has that X-factor in him, which Adam Gilchrist had,” Harbhajan said. “He has the potential to hit six sixes, I am not talking about six sixes in an over but if he plays 30 balls he has the ability to hit at least six sixes, which can be game-changing,” the Turbanator added.
“I think Rishabh Pant is a must in the Indian team because if we lose three early wickets, we need to have a power-hitter lower down the order. I think his inclusion will not only strengthen India’s batting line-up but also fix the middle-order issues,” he added.
Selector MSK Prasad also batted for the left-hander and said that a champion player is in making. Prasad told media that Pant played 3 T20I games and 4 Test matches in Australia and that had an impact on his body. He needed complete rest for two weeks and then we will take a call on how many matches he will play.
MSK Prasad said that a champion player in the making and even he is not fully aware of the kind of potential he has.
Leave a Reply