Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Harbhajan Singh as he turns 40. On his birthday, Yuvraj Singh said that Harbhajan has always proved to the world that he will always be King.

Cricket fraternity on Friday extended birthday wishes to Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who turned 40. Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote that Is it Harbhajan’s happy 40 or 47, he also wrote that he is sharing a glimpse of the wonderful years they spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too. Yuvraj wrote that Harbhajan has always proved to the world that he will always be King. He further wrote that they will party post quarantine and he wrote that he loves Harbhajan Singh.

Suresh Raina termed Harbhajan as one of the greatest match-winners as he wished the latter on his birthday. Raina tweeted Birthday greetings to Harbhajan Singh, calling him as one of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. He wrote that memories made with Harbhajan are unforgettable & heartwarming. Suresh Raina thanked Singh for always being there for him, and everything that Singh has given to cricket. Raina asked Singh to Keep inspiring the young generation in his tweet.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted Harbhajan’s achievement while wishing the cricketer on his birthday anniversary. ICC tweeted that Harbhajan holds the record of Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests – 417. Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs – 265. First India player to take a Test hat-trick. ICC wished Harbhajan a happy 40th birthday.

Is it your happy 40 or 47 🤪 Here’s a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other’s leg, sometimes pants too 🤣 U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be King 👑 After quarantine party to leni hai 100% 🍻 love u paaji ❤️🤗@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/hKSP4u8WTJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2020

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !

One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming💛

Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! 🏏🎂🎂🥰 pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also extended wishes to Harbhajan as it wished him by calling him, The Turbanator Harbhajan Singh. Mohammad Kaif wished Harbhajan by calling him one of India’s greatest match winners. Harbhajan, who made his international debut in March 1998, represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs.

ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਭਜੀ।

ਤੇਰੇ ਤੋਂ 40ਵੇਂ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀ 40 ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਲਵਾਂਗਾ।

ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੇ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ। Have a good one my friend! pic.twitter.com/ulKtFsPZfy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2020

Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/huLe0dpcCa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

