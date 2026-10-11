‘Hard Work Has Paid Off’: 2011 World Cup Winner Reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Comeback After Four Years

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Comeback: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the national T20I squad, praising the veteran fast bowler’s discipline, fitness and determination. The 36-year-old has earned a recall for India’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand after nearly four years away from international cricket.

Raina believes Bhuvneshwar’s perseverance and commitment have helped him earn another opportunity to represent the country. Congratulating the experienced pacer, the former India batter highlighted the importance of his domestic cricket performances and consistent efforts to maintain his fitness.

“Hard work has paid off; it always pays off,” Raina said, expressing hope that Bhuvneshwar would make the most of his return during the New Zealand tour.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to India’s T20I Squad

Bhuvneshwar last represented India in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022. His inclusion in the squad for the upcoming five-match series marks a significant moment in his international career, with the experienced seamer receiving another chance to strengthen India’s bowling attack.

The right-arm pacer has remained active in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru have helped him remain in contention for national selection.

His recent IPL campaigns have been particularly impressive. Bhuvneshwar played a key role in RCB’s consecutive title-winning seasons, delivering consistent performances with the ball and demonstrating his value in the shortest format.

Raina Praises Bhuvneshwar’s Discipline and Fitness

Raina also underlined the work Bhuvneshwar has put into his fitness and preparation. According to the former India international, the pacer’s professional approach and dedication have played an important role in his return to the national setup.

At 36, Bhuvneshwar brings considerable experience to a bowling group that includes several younger fast bowlers. His ability to swing the new ball and control the powerplay overs could offer India another option as the team prepares for the New Zealand challenge.

New Zealand Series Offers Fresh Opportunity

India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand begins on October 22. Bhuvneshwar’s recall gives him an opportunity to translate his domestic and IPL form into international performances.

His return will also be closely watched as India assess its pace-bowling options ahead of future white-ball assignments. For Bhuvneshwar, the selection represents a chance to show that experience, discipline and sustained effort can reopen the door to international cricket.

Raina’s message reflects the significance of the comeback: Bhuvneshwar has earned another opportunity, and the focus will now be on making it count on the field.